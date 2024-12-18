Tom Holland talks Zendaya romance: "Best thing that's ever happened to me"

Los Angeles, California - Tom Holland made some rare (and quite swoon-worthy!) comments about his romance with Zendaya !

During an interview with the Dish podcast released Tuesday, the 28-year-old Uncharted actor opened up about working with Zendaya again on two upcoming projects.

"Studios love it, one hotel room," he joked."Separate drivers. We're not crazy now. Listen, it's work, alright?"

Tom is set to reunite with his 28-year-old girlfriend on the big screen in the anticipated Spider-Man 4 and a buzzy new Christopher Nolan movie – both due out in 2026.

He called working with the Euphoria star – whom he's been dating for over three years now – "a saving grace" and added, "Yeah, best thing that's ever happened to me."

Tom even spilled that their personal connection makes for the "perfect" professional experience, as they're always on the same page.

"It's just that perfect thing when you're on set, and a director will give you a note that maybe you don't agree with, or I know that she doesn't particularly like, and it's just that familiar glance at each other of like, can't wait to talk about that later," Tom said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Tom teased his plans for the holidays and revealed that he'll be spending it in the States with Zendaya's family.