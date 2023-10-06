Zendaya and Tom Holland enjoy an adorable date night in the City of Love

Paris, France - Zendaya followed up her show-stopping fashion moments in Paris with a sweet night date with boyfriend Tom Holland .

Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted at Moulin Rouge in Paris on Tuesday. © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & MediaPunch

The 27-year-old Euphoria star was spotted entering Moulin Rouge in Paris on Tuesday evening. Tom led the way through as he held her hand at the crowded entrance.

Per footage shared on social media, the couple appeared to be joined by Zendaya's mom, Claire, and assistant, Darnell Appling.

Though the Malcolm & Marie actor sported sleek, long hair with her stunning Louis Vuitton ensembles at Paris Fashion Week, she swapped styles for the date night, instead rocking a short, tussled bob.

Other fan-captured photos from Tuesday caught the Spider-Man co-stars visiting a museum in the City of Love earlier in the day.

The outing is the first for the couple since Zendaya shut down engagement rumors stemming from a photo of herself rocking a new ring.

"I posted it for my hat! Not for the ring on my right finger, you guys!" she said of the much buzzed-about selfie. "You think that's how I would drop the news?"