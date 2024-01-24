Tom Holland gushes over Zendaya at Paris Fashion Week: "Take a look at my girlfriend"

Paris, France - Tom Holland gave Zendaya a swoon-worthy shoutout as he shared photos from her show-stopping appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

Tom Holland gushed over Zendaya's recent appearance at Paris Fashion Week with a sweet Instagram message. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & Screenshot/Instagram/tomholland2013

What breakup rumors?

On Tuesday, the 27-year-old Marvel star dropped a new photo of Zendaya on his Instagram story, which saw the Euphoria actor rocking her new blunt bangs with an epic sci-fi-inspired look from Schiaparelli.

Tom dropped three heart-eye emojis under the black-and-white snap, but the gushing didn't end there, as he later shared a video of her appearance on his story as well.

The viral reel from photographer Bilal Zagaoui compiled several clips of Zendaya at the fashion show, with Cupid's Chokehold playing over it.

Tom cheekily acknowledged the song's lyrics that sang "Take a look at my girlfriend" by writing, "This was made for me."

The adorable posts come shortly after the Crowded Room actor denied rumors that he and Zendaya had called it quits, which emerged after she unfollowed everyone – including Tom – on Instagram at the start of the new year.