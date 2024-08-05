Zendaya and Tom Holland share sweet moment in rare London outing

London, UK - Zendaya and Tom Holland shared a sweet moment on the streets of London as the two made a rare appearance together!

Zendaya and Tom Holland shared a sweet moment on the streets of London as the two made a rare appearance together! © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In footage shared to social media on Wednesday, the 27-year-old Euphoria star was spotted holding hands with her 28-year-old boyfriend in the UK.

Zendaya wore her blonde hair in a low bun as she rocked a navy blue top with red print and a pair of golden brown shorts. Tom, meanwhile, sported a long-sleeve green top and dark pants.

The two greeted fans as they strolled through London before the Challengers actor made a solo exit.

Tom gave her a kiss before they parted ways, with Zendaya driving off as he continued down the street.

As the Uncharted star continues his West End run in Romeo & Juliet, he's been spending all of his time in his native UK, and Zendaya has been joining him quite often as well.

After turning heads at the men's and women's championships at Wimbledon, the Emmy winner made a recent trip to Paris as she attended a pre-Olympics bash hosted by Vogue and Louis Vuitton.