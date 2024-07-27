Zendaya goes full glam at Paris Olympics with show-stopping black gown

Paris, France - Zendaya turned up the heat in a shimmering black gown for Louis Vuitton's pre-Olympics event in Paris!

The 27-year-old attended Thursday's star-studded event, which was co-hosted by Vogue, in a show-stopping, form-fitting dress.

She once again rocked blonde hair – this time slicked back for a chic wet 'do – and completed the look with a small purse from Louis Vuitton.

Though her latest look wasn't quite as "tenniscore" as some of her other recent ensembles, Zendaya found herself immersed in the sport yet again as she mingled with 24-time Grand Slam champ Novak Djokovic at the event.

In a clip shared by Vogue France, the Emmy winner was heard apologizing for her lack of real-life tennis skills while playing a fictional pro in the sport, Tashi Duncan, in the movie Challengers.

But Novak was quick to brush off her self-deprecation as he told her it was "great" and that he "loved the movie."