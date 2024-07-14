Zendaya hits another fashion ace at Wimbledon men's championship

London, UK - Zendaya returned to Centre Court on Sunday in another show-stopping ensemble as she attended the Wimbledon men's championship.

The 27-year-old star once again suited up to watch the men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

This time, her menswear-inspired look featured a white blazer, a blue-and-white striped dress top, and a navy blue tie.

Zendaya, who also sported a bright red manicure, wore her hair in a blonde bob as she attended the match with her mom, Claire.

The Euphoria actor has been engrossed in the tennis world since starring in Luca Guadagnino's Challengers earlier this year, which saw her take on the role of a fictional star in the sport, Tashi Duncan.

While promoting the movie, she took inspiration from the traditional colors and styles of the sport for her red carpet looks, and it seems she's still loving the tenniscore vibe after wrapping up the press tour!

Zendaya was far from the only star in attendance on Sunday, as she was seated near fellow actors Hugh Jackman, Tom Cruise, and Benedict Cumberbatch.