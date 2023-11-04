Zendaya and Tom Holland spotted in adorable selfie during rare outing

Oakland, California - Zendaya and Tom Holland were photographed in a sweet selfie taken by a fan as the pair spent time in the Euphoria star's native city of Oakland.

Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted together in a selfie snapped by a fan in Oakland, California. © Collage: Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/X/ahp_arthur

The new photo was shared on X by Arthur H. Panganiban on Friday and features the 27-year-old stars rocking low-key outfits at a pizza shop.

"Graced & surprised to be in the presence of Zendaya & Tom Holland, two excellent actors!!" Panganiban wrote.

"The impact you have visiting Oakland schools, as I've heard, will echo thru those kids' lives! Thank you both for a moment & pic to share with my son & his friends. We're big fans!"

The post referred to the couple's recent charity work in the northern California city, which included efforts to renovate children's basketball courts and spending time with local students.

Panganiban later replied to a fan on X and confirmed that the picture had actually been taken just before Halloween, explaining that he decided to wait to post the photo to protect the stars' privacy while they were in the area.

"They were covert and chill and definitely had eyes for each other," he revealed.