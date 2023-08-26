Zendaya and Tom Holland surprise Oakland students in adorable charity outing
Oakland, California - Zendaya and Tom Holland have teamed up for a charity event at a middle school in Oakland in a rare joint public appearance.
On Friday, the 26-year-old Euphoria star returned to her California hometown to pay it forward to the local community at an event hosted by Hoopbus, Project Backboard, and Oaklandish.
After helping to repaint a local basketball court on her own earlier in the week, Zendaya got some support from Tom this time around.
The 27-year-old Marvel star proudly showed off his baller moves in an action shot posted to Instagram, with his girlfriend showing her support with three heart emojis in the comment section.
The Malcolm & Marie star also shared a snap of Tom playing hoops on her Instagram story.
In footage shared by HoopBus, Zendaya impressed students at the local middle school as she tossed up a basketball as a charity member helped finish off the dunk with ease.
Though the pair prefers to keep their romance private, they are no strangers to making joint appearances for a good cause, both in Zendaya's native city of Oakland and Tom's hometown across the pond.
Zendaya and Tom Holland team up for a good cause
In July, Zendaya joined the Crowded Room actor at an event in London hosted by his family's charity, The Brothers Trust, where they greeted fans and enjoyed a screening of Uncharted.
The couple, who has been dating since at least 2021, split their time between the US and the UK, with frequent spotting in both actors' hometowns.
Zendaya's recent philanthropical efforts come amid continued postponements in her professional life, with her next movies, Challengers and Dune: Part Two, both being delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.
