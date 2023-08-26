Zendaya and Tom Holland surprise Oakland students in adorable charity outing

Oakland, California - Zendaya and Tom Holland have teamed up for a charity event at a middle school in Oakland in a rare joint public appearance.

Zendaya and Tom Holland took part in a charity event in Oakland on Friday. © Collage: SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP & IMAGO / MediaPunch

On Friday, the 26-year-old Euphoria star returned to her California hometown to pay it forward to the local community at an event hosted by Hoopbus, Project Backboard, and Oaklandish.

After helping to repaint a local basketball court on her own earlier in the week, Zendaya got some support from Tom this time around.

The 27-year-old Marvel star proudly showed off his baller moves in an action shot posted to Instagram, with his girlfriend showing her support with three heart emojis in the comment section.

The Malcolm & Marie star also shared a snap of Tom playing hoops on her Instagram story.

In footage shared by HoopBus, Zendaya impressed students at the local middle school as she tossed up a basketball as a charity member helped finish off the dunk with ease.

Though the pair prefers to keep their romance private, they are no strangers to making joint appearances for a good cause, both in Zendaya's native city of Oakland and Tom's hometown across the pond.