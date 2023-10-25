Zendaya and Tom Holland enjoy low-key day out in Los Angeles after London dates

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been spotted back in the States as they made a low-key run for errands in Los Angeles following a string of dates in Europe.

By Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted back in the States as they made a low-key run for errands in Los Angeles.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have returned to the US after spending time in Europe earlier this month.
Tom Holland and Zendaya have returned to the US after spending time in Europe earlier this month.  © Collage: IMAGO / Crystal Pix & ABACAPRESS

On Monday, the 27-year-old Euphoria star was photographed exiting the high-end grocery store Erewhon with the 27-year-old Uncharted actor.

The pair both wore black face masks for the trip, with Zendaya accessorizing her gray hoodie and black leggings with a Louis Vuitton purse.

As a house ambassador, the Emmy winner has been rocking the luxury brand frequently in her latest buzzworthy style moments, including a few show-stopping looks at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.

Why was Kourtney Kardashian put on bed rest? More pregnancy details revealed
Kourtney Kardashian Why was Kourtney Kardashian put on bed rest? More pregnancy details revealed

Tom kept a similarly low profile for the outing with a baseball cap, navy blue sweatshirt, and black pants.

Though their romance has been official since 2021, the Marvel co-stars have chosen to largely keep the relationship out of the public eye.

Before heading back to California recently, Tom and Zendaya enjoyed a few quiet dates in London after spending time together in Paris during Fashion Week.

Though the fan-favorite couple shares a home in Richmond, they split their time between the UK and the US amid their busy careers.

Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Crystal Pix & ABACAPRESS

More on Zendaya: