Zendaya and Tom Holland enjoy low-key day out in Los Angeles after London dates

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted back in the States as they made a low-key run for errands in Los Angeles.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have returned to the US after spending time in Europe earlier this month. © Collage: IMAGO / Crystal Pix & ABACAPRESS

On Monday, the 27-year-old Euphoria star was photographed exiting the high-end grocery store Erewhon with the 27-year-old Uncharted actor.

The pair both wore black face masks for the trip, with Zendaya accessorizing her gray hoodie and black leggings with a Louis Vuitton purse.

As a house ambassador, the Emmy winner has been rocking the luxury brand frequently in her latest buzzworthy style moments, including a few show-stopping looks at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.

Tom kept a similarly low profile for the outing with a baseball cap, navy blue sweatshirt, and black pants.

Though their romance has been official since 2021, the Marvel co-stars have chosen to largely keep the relationship out of the public eye.

Before heading back to California recently, Tom and Zendaya enjoyed a few quiet dates in London after spending time together in Paris during Fashion Week.