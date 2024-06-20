Zendaya continues Challengers era with Roger Federer collab
Zurich, Switzerland - Zendaya is back in her tennis era as she teams up with one of the sport's biggest icons for a new promotional shoot!
On Thursday, the Challengers star was spotted in tenniscore fashion once again alongside 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer in Switzerland.
Fan-captured footage shared via X shows the two simulating a tennis game – sans ball and net – on a court as a camera crew filmed them up close.
Though the purpose of the shoot hasn't been officially confirmed yet, it's safe to guess it has something to do with On, an athleticwear line Zendaya recently joined as a brand ambassador.
Federer, another ambassador of the brand, welcomed the 27-year-old with a hilarious recreation of her famous sunglasses look from Challengers earlier this month.
"It's On," he wrote, tagging the brand in the post as well as Zendaya.
But the Swiss athlete is not the first tennis legend to show his love for the actor since her turn as fictional athlete Tashi Duncan in Challengers!
Zendaya hits an ace for the tennis world in Challengers
Serena Williams gave her stamp of approval to the flick in a review penned for Vogue, writing, "Yes, I could tell when the ball was added in post, but it was still impressive.
"That's really a testament to how seriously they all took their training, and how careful they were to portray the world of tennis in the right way," she continued.
The 42-year-old's sister and fellow legend of the sport, Venus, even stepped out for the red carpet of Challengers' Los Angeles premiere back in April.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Bestimage & ABACAPRESS