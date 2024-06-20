Zendaya continues Challengers era with Roger Federer collab

Zurich, Switzerland - Zendaya is back in her tennis era as she teams up with one of the sport's biggest icons for a new promotional shoot!

Zendaya (l.) and tennis icon Roger Federer were spotted together filming for what appears to be a promotional shoot for On. © Collage: IMAGO / Bestimage & ABACAPRESS

On Thursday, the Challengers star was spotted in tenniscore fashion once again alongside 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer in Switzerland.

Fan-captured footage shared via X shows the two simulating a tennis game – sans ball and net – on a court as a camera crew filmed them up close.

Though the purpose of the shoot hasn't been officially confirmed yet, it's safe to guess it has something to do with On, an athleticwear line Zendaya recently joined as a brand ambassador.

Federer, another ambassador of the brand, welcomed the 27-year-old with a hilarious recreation of her famous sunglasses look from Challengers earlier this month.

"It's On," he wrote, tagging the brand in the post as well as Zendaya.

But the Swiss athlete is not the first tennis legend to show his love for the actor since her turn as fictional athlete Tashi Duncan in Challengers!