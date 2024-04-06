Zendaya puts retro spin on "tenniscore" fashion for Challengers press
Paris, France - Zendaya continued her "tenniscore" fashion streak with a 60s-inspired look at the latest Challengers press tour event in Paris.
The 27-year-old star turned heads at Saturday's photocall in a green-and-white checkered dress with a white headband and matching heels as she posed with her co-stars, Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor.
Zendaya's longtime stylist, Law Roach, revealed via Instagram that, despite its retro vibe, the look actually comes from Louis Vuitton's spring/summer 2013 collection by Marc Jacobs.
The preppy number put another clever spin on Challengers' tennis theme by using the colors of a court – just the latest of her recent fashion inspired by the sport.
At the movie's Sydney premiere last month, Zendaya took some pretty literal inspiration from the tennis court in a stunning green gown bearing the silhouette of a player tossing the ball during a serve.
The checkered look wasn't Z's only fashion serve on Saturday, as Zendaya later changed into a chic lime-green button-down with matching pants for another promotion event in the City of Love.
Zendaya rocks new blonde 'do on Challengers press tour
The Emmy winner let her new blonde tresses down for a curled bob featuring a dramatic side part after changing outfits for the second photocall of the day.
Zendaya recently revealed that her hair color change was an intentional decision to allow herself to differentiate the Challengers press tour from her recent promotion of Dune: Part Two, signaling a dramatic shift from sci-fi-inspired couture to sporty-chic for the Luca Guadagnino-directed flick.
Fans have just over two weeks before Challengers finally swings into movie theaters, leaving plenty of time for more fashion aces from the Spider-Man: No Way Home star!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & Emmanuel Dunand / AFP