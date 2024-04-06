Zendaya puts retro spin on "tenniscore" fashion for Challengers press

Paris, France - Zendaya continued her "tenniscore" fashion streak with a 60s-inspired look at the latest Challengers press tour event in Paris.

Zendaya stunned in a tennis-inspired look from Louis Vuitton for a Challengers press event in Paris, France. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & Emmanuel Dunand / AFP

The 27-year-old star turned heads at Saturday's photocall in a green-and-white checkered dress with a white headband and matching heels as she posed with her co-stars, Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor.

Zendaya's longtime stylist, Law Roach, revealed via Instagram that, despite its retro vibe, the look actually comes from Louis Vuitton's spring/summer 2013 collection by Marc Jacobs.

The preppy number put another clever spin on Challengers' tennis theme by using the colors of a court – just the latest of her recent fashion inspired by the sport.

At the movie's Sydney premiere last month, Zendaya took some pretty literal inspiration from the tennis court in a stunning green gown bearing the silhouette of a player tossing the ball during a serve.

The checkered look wasn't Z's only fashion serve on Saturday, as Zendaya later changed into a chic lime-green button-down with matching pants for another promotion event in the City of Love.