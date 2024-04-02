Zendaya spills inspiration for new hair color and more red carpet secrets

Sydney, Australia - Zendaya has given fans a peek behind the curtain with an all-new vlog revealing how she hit an ace of a serve with her tennis-inspired look for the Sydney premiere of Challengers.

Zendaya rocked a custom Loewe gown for the Sydney premiere of Challengers last month. © IMAGO / AAP

The 27-year-old and her longtime stylist, Law Roach, let fans in on their getting-ready process ahead of Sydney's red carpet in a video for Vogue shared Monday.

Zendaya and Law's partnership is one of the best in the business, earning particular acclaim for their ability to channel the project being promoted into a high-fashion ensemble.

The fashion mastermind joked that the two "don't miss," adding, "[We're] like Jordan and Pippin, baby!"

The Emmy winner also revealed that she dyed her hair blonde intentionally in order to differentiate the vibe of this press tour from her others, including a run for Dune: Part Two earlier this year.



Zendaya admitted that despite her evident star power on the carpet, she still gets quite "anxious" before the events.

Someone who is not nearly as shy as her on-screen counterpart, Tashi, who is at the center of Luca Guadagnino's Challengers.