Zendaya reveals why she's "nervous" for fans to see Challengers

New York, New York - As the release of her new movie, Challengers , approaches, Zendaya has revealed she's "more nervous than ever" about fans seeing the anticipated flick.

Zendaya (r.) admitted that she's "nervous" for fans to see her in Challengers, which hits theaters on Friday. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

The 27-year-old spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the Luca Guadagnino-directed movie, set to hit theaters this Friday.

"I always am nervous – I wish I was joking," she confessed.

"From a personal perspective, this is my first time leading a film in this way, so I've felt that pressure, that fear, burden, or whatever from the beginning of just wanting to make something that I'm proud of and enjoy it, and sometimes that can be very difficult."

Zendaya stars as tennis pro-turned-coach Tashi in Challengers, which sees her character caught in a fiery love triangle that escalates tensions on and off the court.

Though her performance has already earned significant acclaim, the Emmy winner admitted she struggles with being quite hard on herself.