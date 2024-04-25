Zendaya reveals why she's "nervous" for fans to see Challengers
New York, New York - As the release of her new movie, Challengers, approaches, Zendaya has revealed she's "more nervous than ever" about fans seeing the anticipated flick.
The 27-year-old spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the Luca Guadagnino-directed movie, set to hit theaters this Friday.
"I always am nervous – I wish I was joking," she confessed.
"From a personal perspective, this is my first time leading a film in this way, so I've felt that pressure, that fear, burden, or whatever from the beginning of just wanting to make something that I'm proud of and enjoy it, and sometimes that can be very difficult."
Zendaya stars as tennis pro-turned-coach Tashi in Challengers, which sees her character caught in a fiery love triangle that escalates tensions on and off the court.
Though her performance has already earned significant acclaim, the Emmy winner admitted she struggles with being quite hard on herself.
Zendaya admits she's her "own worst critic"
"I don't know if it's because I'm a Virgo or because of the way I've been raised or being in the public eye for a long time – whatever it is, it's innate to be my own worst critic," Zendaya said.
Despite this, she revealed that she doesn't mind watching her movies back, finding she can "divorce" herself from her on-screen counterpart.
The comments mirror another recent confession in which she opened up about her shyness.
In a similar vein, Zendaya dished that dressing to the theme of her projects allows her to play the character once again, giving herself a heightened sense of confidence during high-pressure press tours.
From preppy "tenniscore" to daring dystopia, Zendaya's fashion has earned her quite the reputation for "method dressing," which has made fans just as excited to see her grace the carpet as they are to watch her on the big screen!
Cover photo: IMAGO / Cover-Images