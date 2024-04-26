Are Zendaya and Tom Holland ready to get married?

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya and Tom Holland are reportedly ready to take the next step in their relationship!

Per PEOPLE, the 27-year-olds have been discussing the possibility of walking down the aisle in the near future.

"There has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality," a source told the outlet.

Zendaya and Tom, who began co-starring in Marvel's Spider-Man flicks in 2017, went public with their romance in 2021.

Though their relationship is no longer a secret, they still try to keep it as low-profile as they can despite their A-list status.

"They are not the kind of stars who put their lives together out there on social media for the most part," the insider spilled.

Still, Zendaya has set the record straight on engagement rumors in the past, so if they were to take that step, they very well may make a formal announcement.