Are Zendaya and Tom Holland ready to get married?
Los Angeles, California - Zendaya and Tom Holland are reportedly ready to take the next step in their relationship!
Per PEOPLE, the 27-year-olds have been discussing the possibility of walking down the aisle in the near future.
"There has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality," a source told the outlet.
Zendaya and Tom, who began co-starring in Marvel's Spider-Man flicks in 2017, went public with their romance in 2021.
Though their relationship is no longer a secret, they still try to keep it as low-profile as they can despite their A-list status.
"They are not the kind of stars who put their lives together out there on social media for the most part," the insider spilled.
Still, Zendaya has set the record straight on engagement rumors in the past, so if they were to take that step, they very well may make a formal announcement.
Zendaya responds to Tom Holland engagement speculation
After fans questioned a new ring she wore in an Instagram photo, Zendaya posted a quick video response, joking that she "can't post anything" without inadvertently starting rumors.
She told fans she posted the image to show off her hat – not her ring – and added: "You think that's how I would drop the news?"
Though there may be no official news on the marriage front just yet, the two are managing to keep their relationship going strong amid busy work commitments.
Zendaya, who is wrapping up the press tour for her latest movie, recently showed her excitement for Tom's upcoming run on the West End in Romeo and Juliet.
At the London premiere of Challengers, Zendaya said she's "extremely excited" and even rehearsed lines with him to help him prepare for the role!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Picturelux & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP