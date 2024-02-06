Zendaya channels Dune dystopia with show-stopping press tour look

Mexico City, Mexico - Zendaya has continued her impressive run of iconic style moments with a bold, futuristic look for her latest Dune: Part Two promo event.

Zendaya rocked a custom number by Torishéju Dumi for a Dune: Part Two photocall in Mexico City. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & ABACAPRESS

No one does a press tour like Zendaya!

The 27-year-old Euphoria actor joined her Dune: Part Two co-stars for a photocall in Mexico City on Monday, where she donned the custom ensemble from Torishéju Dumi.

The two-piece look consisted of a high-neck top and long skirt, both of which featured draping fabric of different colors.

As always, the outfit was crafted by fashion mastermind Law Roach, who has been Zendaya's stylist for well over a decade.

The Marvel alum posed for photos alongside leading man Timothée Chalamet, franchise newcomers Austin Butler and Florence Pugh, and returning star Josh Brolin.

Zendaya has earned a reputation for paying homage to her projects during their respective press tours, something castmate Timothée has admitted he's been inspired by in his own fashion.



In perhaps her most iconic run of looks, the Emmy winner commemorated 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home with a series of chic ensembles that drew on the costumes of both the web-slinger and his many villains.