Zendaya puts on jaw-dropping display at Dune: Part Two fan event

Mexico City, Mexico - Zendaya wowed in yet another daring ensemble as she and her Dune: Part Two co-stars celebrated the movie's premiere at a fan event in Mexico City.

Zendaya (l) wowed in a two-piece set from Bottega Veneta alongside Florence Pugh at the Dune: Part Two fan event in Mexico City. © Collage: ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP & IMAGO / aal.photo

On Tuesday, the 27-year-old Euphoria star followed up her futuristic photocall look with a risky two-piece set featuring a brown, ultra-cropped turtleneck top and a matching brown maxi skirt.

Zendaya was once again styled by fashion mastermind Law Roach, who reshared a fan's post identifying the look as a creation of Bottega Veneta.

While on the carpet, the Emmy winner mingled with the crowd of fans, with one even gifting her a hilarious photo of her boyfriend, Tom Holland, photoshopped into a portrait of Jesus.

Zendaya was joined by her castmates in the highly-anticipated sequel Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Josh Brolin, and Austin Butler, as well as director Denis Villeneuve.

As the press tour continues, fans have gotten plenty of new viral moments from the stars, including one recent interview in which Timothée made a candid confession about what it's like to play on-screen love interests with Zendaya.