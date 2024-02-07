Zendaya puts on jaw-dropping display at Dune: Part Two fan event
Mexico City, Mexico - Zendaya wowed in yet another daring ensemble as she and her Dune: Part Two co-stars celebrated the movie's premiere at a fan event in Mexico City.
On Tuesday, the 27-year-old Euphoria star followed up her futuristic photocall look with a risky two-piece set featuring a brown, ultra-cropped turtleneck top and a matching brown maxi skirt.
Zendaya was once again styled by fashion mastermind Law Roach, who reshared a fan's post identifying the look as a creation of Bottega Veneta.
While on the carpet, the Emmy winner mingled with the crowd of fans, with one even gifting her a hilarious photo of her boyfriend, Tom Holland, photoshopped into a portrait of Jesus.
Zendaya was joined by her castmates in the highly-anticipated sequel Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Josh Brolin, and Austin Butler, as well as director Denis Villeneuve.
As the press tour continues, fans have gotten plenty of new viral moments from the stars, including one recent interview in which Timothée made a candid confession about what it's like to play on-screen love interests with Zendaya.
Timothée Chalamet says on-screen romance with Zendaya is "strange" to film
Zendaya and Timothée first began portraying Chani and Paul, respectively, in 2021's Dune, but their characters' romance will be taken to another level in the sequel.
Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, the 28-year-old Little Women star admitted that it's "strange" for the longtime friends to share such intimate scenes.
"It's weird as hell 'cause we're so close, platonically," he admitted. "In the scope of the movie, it's totally what is happening, but I also feel like we are so tight now that it really is just like another day at work."
The off-screen BFFs are both in relationships with fellow A-listers at the moment. Zendaya has been dating Tom since 2021, while Timothée has been linked to Kylie Jenner since early 2023.
While promoting Wonka last December, Timothée weighed in on Tom and Zendaya's romance as he, in true Timmy style, dubbed the Spider-Man star "the ultimate rizz master."
