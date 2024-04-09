Zendaya opens up about Tom Holland romance and plans for kids

London, UK - Zendaya got candid about navigating life in the spotlight as she opened up about her romance with Tom Holland and her "complicated feelings" towards settling down and having kids.

Zendaya (r.) has opened up about her plans for settling down amid her romance with Tom Holland. © Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Tiziana FABI / AFP

The 27-year-old graced the cover of British Vogue's May Issue as she continues to promote her new movie, Challengers.

In an interview published Tuesday, Zendaya shared that her role as Tashi in the flick was a welcome change that led her out of the high school halls and into a proper adult role.

Still, the Euphoria star admitted that while she's approaching 30, she doesn't quite feel it yet.

Though she is a "doting aunt" to her many nieces and nephews, she's not ready for kids of her own, and it's something that has been complicated by the pressures of her life in the limelight.

"I don't necessarily want my kids to have to deal with this," she said. "And what does my future look like? Am I going to be a public-facing person forever?"

Zendaya also admitted that her own experience as a child actor has further influenced her attitude on the matter, confessing that she isn't sure how much of a "choice" she really had in determining her future.

"I have complicated feelings about kids and fame and being in the public eye, or being a child actor. We've seen a lot of cases of it being detrimental… And I think only now, as an adult, am I starting to go, 'Oh, OK, wait a minute: I've only ever done what I've known, and this is all I've known," she said.

The Emmy winner further opened up about how fame has influenced her boyfriend, Tom Holland, since taking the lead in their co-starring feature Spider-Man: Homecoming.