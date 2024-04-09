Zendaya opens up about Tom Holland romance and plans for kids
London, UK - Zendaya got candid about navigating life in the spotlight as she opened up about her romance with Tom Holland and her "complicated feelings" towards settling down and having kids.
The 27-year-old graced the cover of British Vogue's May Issue as she continues to promote her new movie, Challengers.
In an interview published Tuesday, Zendaya shared that her role as Tashi in the flick was a welcome change that led her out of the high school halls and into a proper adult role.
Still, the Euphoria star admitted that while she's approaching 30, she doesn't quite feel it yet.
Though she is a "doting aunt" to her many nieces and nephews, she's not ready for kids of her own, and it's something that has been complicated by the pressures of her life in the limelight.
"I don't necessarily want my kids to have to deal with this," she said. "And what does my future look like? Am I going to be a public-facing person forever?"
Zendaya also admitted that her own experience as a child actor has further influenced her attitude on the matter, confessing that she isn't sure how much of a "choice" she really had in determining her future.
"I have complicated feelings about kids and fame and being in the public eye, or being a child actor. We've seen a lot of cases of it being detrimental… And I think only now, as an adult, am I starting to go, 'Oh, OK, wait a minute: I've only ever done what I've known, and this is all I've known," she said.
The Emmy winner further opened up about how fame has influenced her boyfriend, Tom Holland, since taking the lead in their co-starring feature Spider-Man: Homecoming.
Zendaya says Tom Holland has handled fame "beautifully"
Zendaya gushed over Tom, whom she has been publicly dating since 2021, and said that he has handled his rapid rise to fame "beautifully."
"One day you're a kid and you're at the pub with your friends, and then the next day you're Spider-Man," she said. "I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him. But he handled it really beautifully."
While Zendaya has repeatedly denied rumors that she and Tom had gotten engaged, she did give a glimpse at her ideal "settled down" life.
Working in the film industry would continue to be a priority for her, but she said, ideally, she could "make things and pop out when I need to pop out, and then have a safe and protected life with my family, and not be worried that if I'm not delivering something all the time, or not giving all the time, that everything's going to go away."
The Malcolm & Marie actor confessed that audiences getting "bored" of her is a major fear, but with her career consistently on the up and up, it certainly doesn't seem to be something coming true anytime soon.
Fans can catch Zendaya back on the big screen when Challengers swings into theaters on April 26.
Cover photo: Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Tiziana FABI / AFP