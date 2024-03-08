Zendaya pulls double duty with contrasting red carpet looks

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya has kept the stellar style moments coming with two red carpet appearances in one day!

Zendaya wowed in two show-stopping looks for the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards and W Magazine and Louis Vuitton's Academy Awards Dinner on Thursday. © Collage: EMMA MCINTYRE & Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 27-year-old star did double duty on Thursday, first attending the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, followed by W Magazine and Louis Vuitton's Academy Awards Dinner.

For the first carpet, Zendaya revised her recent futuristic fashion with a funky silver corset and matching thick choker.

Never one to stray from a fashion risk, she paired the top with baggy boyfriend jeans and pointed heels.

The ensemble was styled by Law Roach, who pulled the eye-catching corset from Jean Paul Gaultier's spring/summer 2020 collection.

With her evening look at the Academy Awards dinner, Zendaya opted for a classic, high-glam moment with a floor-length gown from Louis Vuitton.