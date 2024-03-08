Zendaya pulls double duty with contrasting red carpet looks
Los Angeles, California - Zendaya has kept the stellar style moments coming with two red carpet appearances in one day!
The 27-year-old star did double duty on Thursday, first attending the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, followed by W Magazine and Louis Vuitton's Academy Awards Dinner.
For the first carpet, Zendaya revised her recent futuristic fashion with a funky silver corset and matching thick choker.
Never one to stray from a fashion risk, she paired the top with baggy boyfriend jeans and pointed heels.
The ensemble was styled by Law Roach, who pulled the eye-catching corset from Jean Paul Gaultier's spring/summer 2020 collection.
With her evening look at the Academy Awards dinner, Zendaya opted for a classic, high-glam moment with a floor-length gown from Louis Vuitton.
Zendaya rocks glamorous gown at Louis Vuitton dinner
The show-stopping number featured a dramatic plunging neckline and was made of a dark gray fabric.
Zendaya is no stranger to the iconic luxury brand, as she made her debut as a Louis Vuitton ambassador last April.
Along with the Emmy winner, Thursday's star-studded dinner saw the likes of Emma Stone, Barry Keoghan, and more.
Zendaya's latest appearances come on the heels of her time at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards, where she rocked a gorgeous bohemian-style gown as a co-chair for the evening.
Cover photo: Collage: EMMA MCINTYRE & Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP