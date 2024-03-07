Zendaya wows in bohemian style at 2024 Green Carpet Fashion Awards

West Hollywood, California - Zendaya channeled a summer-ready boho vibe for her latest red carpet outing at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards on Wednesday.

Zendaya rocked vintage Roberto Cavalli at the 2024 Green Carpet Fashion Awards on Wednesday, where she served as a co-chair. © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Fresh off a stellar run of premiere looks for Dune: Part Two, the 27-year-old blessed fans with yet another epic style moment at the event, where she also served as a co-chair.

Zendaya took the night's sustainability focus to heart with a look pulled from Roberto Cavalli's spring/summer 2011 collection.

The plunging gray gown featured plenty of flapper-esque fringe and was accessorized with silver cuffs and rings from Bulgari.

The Euphoria actor walked the carpet alongside Law Roach, the fashion mastermind behind all of her best looks.

Since the start of 2024, Zendaya has been debuting show-stopping looks at movie premieres, fashion events, and everything in between.

And she's showing no signs of stopping, as the Emmy winner is set to attend Hollywood's biggest night – the 2024 Academy Awards – on Sunday, where she's sure to slay the game in yet another jaw-dropping ensemble.