Zendaya's Challengers gets hype rolling with early IMAX screenings!

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya will be back on the big screen sooner than expected, thanks to early showings of her anticipated new movie , Challengers!

Challengers, starring Zendaya, will premiere in IMAX theaters on April 22. © Collage: IMAGO / Landmark Media & ZUMA Press

On Thursday, IMAX confirmed early screenings of the Luca Guadagnino-directed flick beginning on April 22.

The showings come four days before Challengers' official release date in the US.

Zendaya leads the fiery tennis-centric rom-com alongside The Crown's Josh O'Connor and West Side Story star Mike Faist.

The 27-year-old Euphoria actor plays Tashi, a former tennis pro who turns to coaching her husband, Art (Faist), to his own success in the sport.

When Art is faced with battling Tashi's ex, Patrick (O'Connor), in a Challengers tournament, tensions soon run high both on and off the court.

Challengers was originally slated to premiere at the Venice Film Festival last year, but the flick was met with a significant delay to April 2024 amid the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Thankfully, things have officially shifted into full gear, with Zendaya and her co-stars making the rounds for an international press tour of epic proportions.