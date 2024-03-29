Zendaya's bizarre storyline pitches for Euphoria season 3 revealed
Los Angeles, California - Amid rampant speculation about the fate of season 3, scrapped storylines for Euphoria pitched by both Zendaya and creator Sam Levinson have been revealed.
Rue Bennett, private investigator?
On Thursday, Variety published an exclusive feature detailing the rather chaotic effort to create season 3 of the hit HBO TV show.
Following recent news that the show had been delayed indefinitely while scripts were still being worked on, the outlet has revealed that Levinson had pitched storyline ideas that were quickly shot down by the network.
In one proposed idea, Zendaya's character, Rue Bennett, would take a similar role as she worked as a "private detective."
Unsurprisingly, HBO "immediately vetoed" the plan.
Zendaya herself had even taken a spin at coming up with a plotline where a newly sober – and older – Rue would become a surrogate.
Sources close to the production told Variety that the ideas "simply didn't feel like the show tonally."
The feature further confirmed a number of potential alternative fates for Euphoria were also teased, including a movie or a special in place of a complete season or even the departure of Levinson – which was reportedly fought against by Zendaya and her co-stars Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney.
Euphoria season 3 delays continue amid creative differences
Two years out from the season 2 finale, the fate of Euphoria's third season remains uncertain.
Production has been repeatedly postponed due to the Hollywood strikes, the busy schedule of its leading stars, and script rewrites.
The tragic death of star Angus Cloud, who rose to fame as Fez on the hit drama, last year also led to an "overhaul" of the season, as initial scripts had centered his character.
The network has allowed the actors to pursue other opportunities for the remainder of the year but is expected to come back to them in October with a finalized plan for the shoot.
In the meantime, rumors are swirling that Zendaya is heading back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a fourth Spider-Man flick led by Tom Holland, which will reportedly begin filming this fall.
