Zendaya's bizarre storyline pitches for Euphoria season 3 revealed

Los Angeles, California - Amid rampant speculation about the fate of season 3, scrapped storylines for Euphoria pitched by both Zendaya and creator Sam Levinson have been revealed.

Zendaya's proposed storylines for her Euphoria character, Rue Bennett, have been revealed by a new report about the behind-the-scenes struggles of the HBO drama. © Collage: IMAGO / Picturelux & Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Rue Bennett, private investigator?

On Thursday, Variety published an exclusive feature detailing the rather chaotic effort to create season 3 of the hit HBO TV show.

Following recent news that the show had been delayed indefinitely while scripts were still being worked on, the outlet has revealed that Levinson had pitched storyline ideas that were quickly shot down by the network.

In one proposed idea, Zendaya's character, Rue Bennett, would take a similar role as she worked as a "private detective."



Unsurprisingly, HBO "immediately vetoed" the plan.

Zendaya herself had even taken a spin at coming up with a plotline where a newly sober – and older – Rue would become a surrogate.

Sources close to the production told Variety that the ideas "simply didn't feel like the show tonally."

The feature further confirmed a number of potential alternative fates for Euphoria were also teased, including a movie or a special in place of a complete season or even the departure of Levinson – which was reportedly fought against by Zendaya and her co-stars Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney.