Zendaya stirs bizarre feud between Tom Holland and boxer Devin Haney

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya is at the center of the latest unexpected social media feud after Tom Holland revealed his opinions on the world of boxing.

It all started when the 27-year-old Uncharted actor dished on his favorite fighter during a recent appearance on Jay Shetty's How to Find Purpose podcast.

He named Vasiliy Lomachenko as his favorite and brought up his latest match against Devin Haney.

Holland explained that Lomachenko lost the match after a vote.

"Well, I think the general consensus is that he won, but it was given the other way," he explained.

The Marvel star then pondered whether the pair would fight in a rematch to settle the debate.

It seems his comments didn't go over well with Haney, and he decided to hit back with a bizarre comment about Holland's girlfriend.

"I always had a thing for Zendaya.." the boxer tweeted on Tuesday.

Though some found the comment funny, most just poked fun at Haney for the attempt at a clap back.