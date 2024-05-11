Zendaya's stylist Law Roach reveals top designers who refused to work with her

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya 's longtime stylist, Law Roach, has spilled the beans about the top fashion designers who refused to work with the star in the early days of her career – and why he won't let them forget their mistake!

Zendaya's longtime stylist, Law Roach (l.), has spilled the big fashion names who refused to work with the Euphoria star in the early days of her career. © ALIAH ANDERSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 45-year-old fashion mastermind spoke with The Cutting Room Floor on Thursday, dishing on the early challenges of finding designers to dress Zendaya when she was first starting out.

Law didn't hold back, naming the "big five" – Saint Laurent, Chanel, Gucci, Valentino, and Dior – among the brands that denied his requests.

"Try again next year. She's too green," he recalled them responding. "She's not on our calendar."

The 27-year-old, under the keen style eye of Law, has made a name for herself as the A-lister to watch on red carpets these days, but the stylist isn't willing to forget those initial rejections.