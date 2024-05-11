Zendaya's stylist Law Roach reveals top designers who refused to work with her
Los Angeles, California - Zendaya's longtime stylist, Law Roach, has spilled the beans about the top fashion designers who refused to work with the star in the early days of her career – and why he won't let them forget their mistake!
The 45-year-old fashion mastermind spoke with The Cutting Room Floor on Thursday, dishing on the early challenges of finding designers to dress Zendaya when she was first starting out.
Law didn't hold back, naming the "big five" – Saint Laurent, Chanel, Gucci, Valentino, and Dior – among the brands that denied his requests.
"Try again next year. She's too green," he recalled them responding. "She's not on our calendar."
The 27-year-old, under the keen style eye of Law, has made a name for herself as the A-lister to watch on red carpets these days, but the stylist isn't willing to forget those initial rejections.
Law Roach spills on early challenges styling Zendaya
"When I said, 'If you say no, it'll be a no forever,' that rang true for a long, long time," Law said.
And he meant it – Zendaya has never worn any of those designers, with the exception of Valentino, which he revealed was because "she had a contract."
While Law famously shocked fans with news of his retirement in 2023, his partnership with the Emmy winner hasn't gone anywhere.
"So y'all really think I'm breaking up with Z..... we are forever!" he wrote at the time, adding, "She's my little sister and it's real love not the fake industry love."
Zendaya and Law most recently worked their magic at the 2024 Met Gala, where the Marvel star rocked not one but two stunning ensembles on the evening's star-studded carpet.
Cover photo: ALIAH ANDERSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP