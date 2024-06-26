Zendaya's dog hilariously embarrasses Tom Holland as they greet fans!

London, UK - Tom Holland brought Zendaya 's beloved dog , Noon, to his latest performance on the West End, and the pup managed to steal the spotlight from the actor in front of a crowd of adoring fans!

Tom Holland (r.) brought Zendaya's dog, Noon, to his latest performance on the West End, and the pup managed to steal the spotlight from the actor! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@zendaya & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 28-year-old Marvel star left the Duke of York's Theatre in London on Tuesday while walking the black miniature Schnauzer by his side.

The two waved to the adoring crowd – garnering much applause – but when it was time to get into the car, Noon simply wasn't having it!

Per footage shared on X, as Tom pulled on the leash, the dog held his ground before running away as the actor tried to grab him.

After what might be the cutest stand-off ever, Tom picked up Noon and carried him into the car.

Though Zendaya adopted Noon long before she and Tom began dating, the Uncharted star has been a doting dad to the pup ever since the couple began living together in Richmond.

With the 27-year-old out of town at the moment, it looks like Tom's on Noon duty!