Book Release Radar: Most anticipated reads of November 2024

If you're searching for the perfect book to pick up in November, look no further, as buzzy new releases like The Lake of Lost Girls are heading your way! Fall is in full swing, and with temperatures dropping, there's no better time to start getting cozy by the fire with the perfect book. Thankfully, November 2024 will welcome a number of new releases across genres. Will you opt for a twisty thriller or a magical fantasy? Before you pick up those holiday rom-coms, here are the latest book releases you'll want to add to your TBR!

The Naturalist Society by Carrie Vaughn

Acclaimed author Carrie Vaughn returns this month with The Naturalist Society. © Courtesy of Kathleen Carter Acclaimed author Carrie Vaughn returns this month with The Naturalist Society. This historical fantasy read follows a woman named Beth Stanley, whose husband's death has turned her life upside down. As it turns out, Beth had been keeping quite the secret, as the work of her husband in the magic of Arcane Taxonomy – a field exclusively available to men – wasn't his at all. Selena Gomez Selena Gomez rips Trump rally Puerto Rico joke: "I definitely want to stand by my people" Without his name to hide behind, Beth is no longer able to do her work... until she meets two old friends of her husband looking to use "his" work to explore new frontiers. The Naturalist Society debuts on November 1.

The Lake of Lost Girls by Katherine Greene

The Lake of Lost Girls will be released on November 5. © Screenshot/Instagram/@shereadscrimethrillers In The Lake of Lost Girls, author Katherine Greene weaves a twisted tale that follows the disappearance of a college student named Jessica in 1998 and her sister's desperate search for her in the present day. Told in alternating timelines, the novel sees Jessica's disappearance turn into a viral true crime podcast, which sparks new interest in the case. As her sister searches for answers, readers are taken on an unforgettable journey to learn what really happened to Jessica. The Lake of Lost Girls will be released on November 5.

She's Always Hungry: Stories by Eliza Clark

Eliza Clark is also the author of Boy Parts and Penance. © Screenshot/Instagram/@readwithsash If you're not ready to leave spooky season in October, She's Always Hungry by Eliza Clark is the book for you! This short story collection from the acclaimed author of Boy Parts features four eerie yet darkly comedic horror tales. Centered on a key theme motif of "hunger," this collection isn't for the faint of heart! She's Always Hungry arrives on November 7.