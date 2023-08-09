National Book Lovers Day: Best summer reads of 2023

In honor of National Book Lovers Day, TAG24 has selected the best beach reads to pick up this summer, including several recent releases.

By Kelly Christ

There's no better time to enjoy a good book than in the warm glow of summer, and this season has welcomed a whole crop of thrilling new titles to pick up in honor of National Book Lovers Day!

National Book Lovers Day is August 9, and TAG24 is celebrating with the hottest book recommendations of the summer. © Unsplash/@rachel_lees The nicest of summer days are the perfect opportunity to crack open a new book and get lost in the magic of reading. From swoon-worthy romances to spine-chilling thrillers, the ideal beach read can be different for every book lover! With a flood of exciting new releases, Summer 2023 has proven to be one of the best for readers everywhere. Megan Fox Megan Fox declares "pretty boys are poisonous" in new book of poems If you're looking for the perfect novel to toss into your beach bag in the twilight of summer, these are TAG24's top picks for book lovers!

Happy Place by Emily Henry

Emily Henry is also known for writing Beach Read, People We Meet on Vacation, and Book Lovers. © Screenshot/Instagram/laurenreadswhat No one does a summer romance quite like Emily Henry, and if you're craving a love story in your next beach read, Happy Place is the one for you. Henry's most recent release follows Harriet and Wyn, a long-time couple that has recently called it quits. With their friend group setting off on their annual lakeside getaway, the exes decide to hide their split so as not to bring down the trip. Olivia Dunne Olivia Dunne breaks a sweat in viral TikTok that's "no joke" As the pair attempt to keep up the facade, the lingering feelings after their break-up begin to take over as they wonder if they made the right choice after all.

None of This is True by Lisa Jewell

Lisa Jewell is one of the most popular mystery authors today. © Screenshot/Instagram/thrillerbookbabe This summer has been an exceptional one for fans of mystery novels, as many of today's most popular authors have graced bookstores with new releases. None of This is True by Lisa Jewell is an addictive thriller that will have you tearing through the pages to solve the mystery of Josie Fair. The novel follows Alix, a popular podcast host, who crosses paths with Josie at a bar. When the pair runs into each other again, Josie asks to be a subject on her podcast, to which Alix agrees. As Alix learns more about Josie through the podcast, more and more secrets uncover themselves. When Josie suddenly disappears, Alix must discover the truth before its too late.

Tom Lake by Ann Patchett

Ann Patchett's Tom Lake is Reese's Book Club's pick for August 2023. © Screenshot/Instagram/susanmeissnerauthor Acclaimed author Ann Patchett is back with Tom Lake, a summer release that follows a woman named Lara whose three adult children return home amid the Covid-19 pandemic. When Lara's daughters press to learn more about their mother's ill-fated romance with a famous actor, the floodgates of family secrets open, forcing everyone to reassess what they once took for granted. A poignant reflection on love, loss, and identity within a family, Tom Lake is a must-read this summer.

How to Sell a Haunted House by Grady Hendrix

How to Sell a Haunted House was released in January 2023. © Screenshot/Instagram/anonymous.pageturner While most book lovers wait until the fall to pick up a horror novel, for those readers who can't get enough of spooky thrillers all year long, How to Sell a Haunted House should be next on your TBR this summer! From horror mastermind Grady Hendrix, the novel follows a young woman named Louise who returns to her hometown following the tragic deaths of her parents. Louise reluctantly teams up with her estranged brother, Mark, to sell the family home, but the dwelling has other ideas for the siblings in this creepy page-turner.