John Oliver makes Clarence Thomas wild offer to "get the f**k off the Supreme Court"
New York, New York - TV host John Oliver has made an offer for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to resign in exchange for an arguably better salary – which he offered to personally pay.
In the closing segment of Sunday's episode of his HBO show Last Week Tonight, Oliver made Thomas a wild offer.
"Clarence Thomas is arguably the most consequential justice on the court right now, and he's never really seemed to like the job. He's said it's not worth doing 'for the grief,'" Oliver explained.
"So what if he could keep the luxury perks that he clearly enjoys without having to endure all of that grief?
"We have a special offer for you tonight," Oliver continued. "We are prepared to offer you $1 million a year for the rest of your life if you simply agree to leave the Supreme Court immediately and never come back."
Along with the new salary, which the comedian said he is personally "on the hook" for since HBO would not foot the bill, he also threw in a luxury motor coach worth over $2 million.
"This is not a joke," Oliver said. "This is real. A million dollars a year until you or I die."
Will Clarence Thomas resign from the Supreme Court?
Oliver spent the episode discussing potential conflicts of interest that exist for current Supreme Court justices. He detailed how those conflicts can impact how they rule on key issues, such as abortion or the many legal issues facing Donald Trump.
Oliver put much of the focus on Thomas, who last year came under fire after it was revealed that for years the justice did not disclose he went on international vacations and received free private jet flights as gifts from a billionaire Republican mega-donor.
Thomas also faced scrutiny after reports that his wife Ginni Thomas had, among other actions pointing to possible ethics violations, urged former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to prevent Joe Biden's victory, and falsely claiming the 2020 election was stolen.
There have since been countless calls made from politicians and voters alike calling for Thomas to resign, including a petition which managed to get well over a million signatures. He continues to refuse to do so.
Oliver joked he might regret the deal if Thomas takes it, as he "could be doing stand-up tours for your retirement for years."
Cover photo: Collage: OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP