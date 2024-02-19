John Oliver makes Clarence Thomas wild offer to "get the f**k off the Supreme Court"

New York, New York - TV host John Oliver has made an offer for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to resign in exchange for an arguably better salary – which he offered to personally pay.

On Sunday, comedian John Oliver (r.) offered Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas $1 million a year and other perks for him to resign from his position. © Collage: OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In the closing segment of Sunday's episode of his HBO show Last Week Tonight, Oliver made Thomas a wild offer.

"Clarence Thomas is arguably the most consequential justice on the court right now, and he's never really seemed to like the job. He's said it's not worth doing 'for the grief,'" Oliver explained.

"So what if he could keep the luxury perks that he clearly enjoys without having to endure all of that grief?

"We have a special offer for you tonight," Oliver continued. "We are prepared to offer you $1 million a year for the rest of your life if you simply agree to leave the Supreme Court immediately and never come back."

Along with the new salary, which the comedian said he is personally "on the hook" for since HBO would not foot the bill, he also threw in a luxury motor coach worth over $2 million.

"This is not a joke," Oliver said. "This is real. A million dollars a year until you or I die."