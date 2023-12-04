Kennedy Center Honors sees Queen Latifah make history among glam gala honorees

Washington DC – A diverse class of music legends plus comedian Billy Crystal gave Washington a glow-up Sunday, gathering with the US capital's politicians for one of the city's glitziest events of the year.

The 2023 Kennedy Center Honors honorees included (from l to r) Renee Fleming, Barry Gibb, Queen Latifah, Billy Crystal and Dionne Warwick. © KENT NISHIMURA / AFP

The annual Kennedy Center Honors see entertainment A-listers descend on Washington – a city known more for buttoned-up business casual than black tie – to celebrate their icons.

The 2023 class included the beloved comic and actor Crystal as well as rap pioneer Queen Latifah, soul legend Dionne Warwick, star soprano Renee Fleming, and the sole surviving Bee Gee Barry Gibb.

The inductees were seated aside President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill to receive the highest American arts award.

"You can't campaign for this. It's unexpected," Gibb – who penned hundreds of songs over his career including smashes Stayin' Alive and Nights On Broadway" – told journalists on the red carpet.

The concert gala closed with a tribute to Gibb as well his late brothers, as the Oscar-winning performer Ariana DeBose performed a hip-shaking medley of Bee Gee classics accompanied by a troupe of dancers in shimmering halter-neck jumpsuits.

"It's very emotional," Gibb said, adding the presence of his brothers, Robin and Maurice, was palpable as he accepted the award. "There's something going on in the air, and you just feel it."

The Grammy-winning rapper Latifah was the first woman in hip-hop to receive the accolade, decades after she released her debut album, All Hail The Queen.

Kerry Washington along with Missy Elliott were among the peers who inducted the 53-year-old Latifah, just a month after the Ladies First singer herself introduced Elliott into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.