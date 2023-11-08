Barbenheimer is coming! Parody movie explodes with "D-cup, A-bomb!"

Barbie and Oppenheimer inspired the pop culture phenomenon known as "Barbenheimer." But now, an actual Barbenheimer movie will soon become a reality.

By Lena Grotticelli, Dana-Jane Kruse

Los Angeles, California – Over the summer, two movies – Barbie and Oppenheimer – opened on the same day and sent moviegoers to the theater in droves. They of course inspired the pop culture phenomenon and juxtaposition known as "Barbenheimer." But now, an actual Barbenheimer film will soon become a reality.

Barbenheimer, based on blockbusters Barbie and Oppenheimer, will soon become a parody movie of its own. "D-cup, A-bomb!" reads the slogan of a curious film in the works. Barbie and Oppenheimer couldn't be more different with their pink plastic and bomb-clad wartime worlds. But apparently producer Charles Band (71) is taking a chance on using the two hits to make a new daring and unusual film fusion. The creator behind B-movie horror comedies like Gingerdead Man vs. Evil Bong is bringing to life a new spoof of Barbenheimer with Full Moon Features. It's "an opportunity to have fun with the bizarre coupling of these two movies and the combination of Barbie's vibe and the darkness of Oppenheimer," Band told The Hollywood Reporter of the upcoming parody. "You mix that together and you have such an opportunity for dark humor."

What is the Barbenheimer movie about?

So what will Barbenheimer be about? Due to start filming in 2024, the movie tells the story of Dr. Bambi J. Barbenheimer, a scientist doll from Dolltopia who decides to rebel against cruel treatment the dolls receive from human children by building an atomic bomb. The movie's tagline? "D-cup, A-bomb!" "It's so silly," Band said. The film is currently in pre-production and initial casting has not been announced. However, Band has to make do with a small budget of less than $1 million, nowhere near the level of its blockbuster inspirations. For comparison: Oppenheimer started with a budget of $100 million, as did Barbie, with final production costs being higher.

Barbeinheimer aims to beat the odds and bring some fun

Despite naysayers, Band does not seem phased by the challenges of making the film or being eclipsed by its predecessors' success. His aim is to bring some lightness back to the film industry. "It seems like every other feature is dark and depressing, and it's like, God, we need a little humor going into 2024," he said.