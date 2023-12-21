Comedian Jo Koy to host revamped Golden Globes awards show

Los Angeles, California - Comedian and actor Jo Koy will host the newly revamped Golden Globes, organizers announced Thursday, as the awards show seeks a clean slate.

The stand-up, who starred in Easter Sunday and Disney's Haunted Mansion, said he was excited to be overseeing the party that kicks off three months of movie industry ceremonies.

"I've stepped onto a lot of stages around the world in my career, but this one is going to be extra special," he said.

"This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud."

The Golden Globes is hoping its 81st edition will be something of a reboot for a brand that has spent the last few years in Tinseltown's doghouse.

A 2021 Los Angeles Times exposé showed that the awards' voting body — the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — had no Black members.

That revelation triggered the airing of a wide range of other long-simmering criticisms about the HFPA, including allegations of amateurism and corruption.

Earlier this year, the awards' assets and trademarks were purchased and overhauled by a group of private investors, including billionaire Todd Boehly, and the HFPA was disbanded.

Hollywood-based former HFPA members have been banned from accepting gifts and are now paid a salary to vote for their favorite films and shows.

More than 200 non-member (and unpaid) voters from 75 countries around the world have also been added to the Globes mix.