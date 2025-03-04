Oscars 2025 predictions: Who will take home the biggest awards?

The 2025 Oscars kick off on Sunday, promising to deliver an epic finale to an impressively chaotic awards season across Hollywood!

By Kelly Christ

Hollywood's biggest night is fast approaching, and after a highly competitive awards season, the 2025 Oscars remains a tight race going into the final stretch!

(From l. to r.) Ralph Fiennes, Demi Moore, and Kieran Culkin have all scored nominations at Sunday's 97th Academy Awards. © Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Robyn Beck / AFP & Rodin Eckenroth / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP The most acclaimed movies of the year will go head to head at Sunday's 97th annual Academy Awards, which will be hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien. From a massive social media scandal to accusations of AI use, the 2025 awards season has already packed plenty of surprises that have shaken up the race. As the clock winds down, which films and actors have the best shot at nabbing one of the night's top prizes?

Who will win Best Picture?

Conclave could take home the top prize after recent wins at the BAFTAs and SAG Awards. © VALERIE MACON / AFP The biggest award of the night remains a competitive one, but after the 2025 SAG Awards, Conclave is pulling ahead of its opponents for Best Picture. While the papal drama is not predicted to take home any acting awards, its star-studded ensemble gives it plenty of weight to take home the top prize. Its main competition, though, is Sean Baker's Anora, and with Baker tipped by many to take home Best Director, Conclave's lack of a directing nod does put it at a statistical disadvantage. Conclave, which won the top prize at the BAFTAs earlier this month, is up for eight total Academy Awards.

Who will win Best Actress?

Demi Moore is nominated for Best Actress for her role as Elisabeth in The Substance. © VALERIE MACON / AFP The race for Best Actress remains pretty competitive, but the field is largely split between Demi Moore (The Substance) and Mikey Madison (Anora). Horror is an often-overlooked genre at the Oscars, but Moore's wins at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and Critics Choice Awards certify her as a frontrunner with her performance in The Substance. Madison remains her top competition, though, as the 25-year-old's acclaimed performance in Anora has earned her plenty of nods and a win at the BAFTAs.

Who will win Best Actor?

Timothée Chalamet is nominated for Best Actor for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. © VALERIE MACON / AFP A Best Actor win for Timothée Chalamet may be a significant upset, but after his win at the SAG Awards, the 29-year-old seems to have a proper shot at taking home the Oscar for his performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown A win would make Chalamet the youngest-ever winner in the category, but his most formidable opponent is the man who currently holds that record: Adrien Brody. For his performance in The Brutalist, Brody has won a Golden Globe, a Critics Choice Award, and a BAFTA. While the 51-year-old has been tapped by many outlets to take home the prize, Chalamet, on the heels of his SAG win, could be coming in for the upset.

Who will win Best Supporting Actress?

Zoe Saldaña is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Rita in Emilia Pérez. © VALERIE MACON / AFP Despite the controversy surrounding Emilia Pérez, Zoe Saldaña's Best Supporting Actress Oscars campaign has managed to emerge relatively unscathed. The 46-year-old, who is up against the likes of Ariana Grande and Felicity Jones, has already won a Golden Globe, SAG Award, BAFTA, and a Critics Choice Award for her performance.

While leading star Karla Sofía Gascón's social media scandal may have tanked her odds and Emilia Pérez's chance at Best Picture, Saldaña is all but guaranteed to earn the film another win.

Who will win Best Supporting Actor?

Kieran Culkin is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Benji in A Real Pain. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Like Saldaña, Kieran Culkin has his Best Supporting Actor award practically on lock. The 42-year-old Emmy winner has swept the category so far, with wins at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, the BAFTAs, and the SAG Awards for his performance in A Real Pain. Though his win is a safe bet, Culkin does face some notable rivals in the category, including his former Succession co-star, Jeremy Strong.