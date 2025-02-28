Anora vs Conclave? The 2025 Oscars are set for a nail-biting showdown!

Los Angeles, California - The two films could hardly be more different: a raucous, rip-roaring indie about a sex worker, and an elegant, big-studio drama set in the Vatican. Regardless, Anora and Conclave appear to be locked in a tight race to win best picture at the 2025 Oscars on Sunday.

The Oscars logo is displayed during preparations for the 97th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Wednesday. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

With a twisty awards season rocked by Los Angeles wildfires and a racist tweet scandal reaching its climax, the battle for Hollywood's ultimate prize is too close to call.

Sean Baker's Anora – about a New York exotic dancer who weds a wealthy Russian playboy, only to learn that her dream marriage is a nightmare illusion – is the year's most awarded film to date.

The low-budget indie film won the Cannes festival's Palme d'Or last May, and has accrued top prizes from Hollywood directors, producers, writers and critics.

But Conclave – a film about the secretive and cutthroat election of a new Catholic leader, lent an uncanny timeliness by the real-life Pope Francis's ailing health – appears to have won over many late voters.

Released by NBCUniversal's prestige label Focus Features, with an impeccable A-list cast led by Ralph Fiennes, it earned top honors from Britain's BAFTAs, and the Hollywood actors' SAG Award for best cast.

Notably, almost every surprise best picture Oscar winner in recent times – from Shakespeare in Love and Crash to Parasite and CODA – has first won the top SAG prize.