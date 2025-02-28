Anora vs Conclave? The 2025 Oscars are set for a nail-biting showdown!
Los Angeles, California - The two films could hardly be more different: a raucous, rip-roaring indie about a sex worker, and an elegant, big-studio drama set in the Vatican. Regardless, Anora and Conclave appear to be locked in a tight race to win best picture at the 2025 Oscars on Sunday.
With a twisty awards season rocked by Los Angeles wildfires and a racist tweet scandal reaching its climax, the battle for Hollywood's ultimate prize is too close to call.
Sean Baker's Anora – about a New York exotic dancer who weds a wealthy Russian playboy, only to learn that her dream marriage is a nightmare illusion – is the year's most awarded film to date.
The low-budget indie film won the Cannes festival's Palme d'Or last May, and has accrued top prizes from Hollywood directors, producers, writers and critics.
But Conclave – a film about the secretive and cutthroat election of a new Catholic leader, lent an uncanny timeliness by the real-life Pope Francis's ailing health – appears to have won over many late voters.
Released by NBCUniversal's prestige label Focus Features, with an impeccable A-list cast led by Ralph Fiennes, it earned top honors from Britain's BAFTAs, and the Hollywood actors' SAG Award for best cast.
Notably, almost every surprise best picture Oscar winner in recent times – from Shakespeare in Love and Crash to Parasite and CODA – has first won the top SAG prize.
Who's likely to win in the acting categories at the 2015 Oscars?
Adrien Brody, who plays the titular gifted architect and Holocaust survivor in The Brutalist, has been the presumed favorite to win best actor for months.
Brody has won the prize previously, for 2002's The Pianist. If he prevails again, he'd join an elite club of double winners including Marlon Brando and Jack Nicholson.
But Timothée Chalamet earned wide admiration for his pitch-perfect performance as a sardonic young Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, won the Screen Actors Guild Award over Brody, and could prove a spoiler.
At just 29, he arguably has the most star power of any of this year's nominees, and would beat Brody's record as the category's youngest-ever winner.
There could be an even younger winner on the actress side, if a groundswell of support for Anora carries its star Mikey Madison (25) to the Oscars stage. But she will have to get past Demi Moore, the 1990s megastar who has enjoyed a sparkling career renaissance thanks to gory body horror flick The Substance.
It seems that neither woman need fear their fellow nominee Karla Sofia Gascón, of musical narco-thriller Emilia Pérez. Gascón, the first openly trans acting nominee, saw her hopes collapse after years-old racist tweets about Islam, China, and George Floyd, a Black man who died at the hands of police in 2020, went viral.
The controversy also sunk Netflix's chance of its first best picture win, though co-star Zoe Saldana remains the favorite to win for best supporting actress.
Best supporting actor appears to be similarly locked. Kieran Culkin has won almost everything this year for his portrayal of a charismatic but troubled cousin on an ancestral road trip through Poland in A Real Pain.
For the first time, the gala will stream live on Hulu, as well as on ABC, and in more than 200 territories worldwide.
The 97th Oscars begin Sunday at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT.
Cover photo: Patrick T. FALLON / AFP