Oscars scandal and Trump presidency cast shadow over LGBTQ+ cinema

Los Angeles, California - This year might have been a high point for LGBTQ+ representation in film , but an ill-fated Oscar nomination combined with Donald Trump 's backlash against trans people have left the queer cinema community disappointed and on the defensive.

Karla Sofía Gascón is the first-ever transgender nominee for Best Actress at the Oscars, but the achievement has been undermined by the star's resurfaced racist comments. © ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP

The first-ever Best Actress Oscar nomination for a transgender person – Spanish star Karla Sofía Gascón, who stars in awards season favorite Emilia Pérez – was initially seen by many as a potential breakthrough moment.

But her fall from grace due to racist social media posts and unease among many trans people about Emilia Pérez director Jacques Audiard's handling of her gender identity have undermined the sense of achievement.

"I would love for a trans person to win an Academy Award... but representation without input from the audience being represented or from the community being represented, is always going to fall flat," Allegra Madsen told AFP.

Madsen runs the Frameline festival of queer film in San Francisco and is a member of the three-person jury set to hand out the Teddy Award this weekend at the Berlin film festival, the oldest festival award for queer movies.

The "queer" category covers everything from films that portray non-heterosexual characters and themes, to those with LGBTQ+ people in leading acting roles or behind the camera. Around 30 movies and documentaries are competing.

In the current context, with trans rights under attack in America under Trump and from other conservative politicians in Europe, the awards have taken on new significance.

"It's a hard moment," Madsen said. "Everyone feels like we're at the start of a long, hard slog."