Music release radar: Albums and singles dropping May 28–June 4

The music releases for May 28–June 4 include new albums and singles from Kid Cudi, Machine Gun Kelly, Foo Fighters, and more. Peep the release dates at TAG24.

If your music taste varies, this week's music releases are perfect for you, with album and single drops from artists such as The Weeknd, Baby Keem, Blink-182, Foo Fighters, and Metro Boomin – to name a few. Check out the music release dates on TAG24's radar May 28–June 4.

There's no denying that the music releases for the last week of May into the first week of June are pretty top-tier. With the Foo Fighters' new album due this week, same with Metro Boomin's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack, and The Weeknd's album for his series The Idol, to name a few, there are many album-sized surprises this week. Not to mention Machine Gun Kelly's new single that seems to mark his return to the rap world, and new tracks from industry icons like Blink-182, Kid Cudi, and Kendrick Lamar's surprise collab with Baby Keem. With so many releases in various genres, it's easy to lose track of what's dropping and when. Here are the album and single releases on TAG24's radar for the week of May 29-June 4.

Album releases by: Foo Fighters, Ben Folds, Half Moon Run, Metro Boomin, and The Weeknd

Half Moon Run's new album, Salt, is set to drop Friday, June 2. © Photo Credit Gaëlle Leroyer Foo Fighters - But Here We Are - Friday, June 2 On Friday, Foo Fighters are set to release their eleventh studio album, But Here We Are. The body of work serves as the first album from the band since the passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins.



The band also released a 10-minute song off the forthcoming record on Tuesday called The Teacher, and have returned to touring for the first time since Hawkins passed, with veteran musician Josh Freese filling in on drums.



Ben Folds - What Matters Most - Friday, June 2 Also set to drop on Friday is Ben Folds' fifth studio album, What Matters Most, and will include the previously released songs, Winslow Gardens and Back to Anonymous. This is the first full-length album the musician has released since 2015's So There.



Speaking of the album in a statement, Folds said: "There’s a lifetime of craft and experience all focused into this one record," adding, "Sonically, lyrically, emotionally, I don’t think it’s an album I could have made at any other point in my career."



Half Moon Run - Salt - Friday, June 2 Montreal's very own Half Moon Run are slated to release their fourth album, Salt, on Friday via the band's new label, BMG. The album will include previously released songs like the ukulele riff-filled track Alco and You Can Let Go.



Half Moon Run will hit the road in support of the album following its release, kicking the tour off with a show at El Rey Theater in Los Angeles on October 24.



Metro Boomin - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Soundtrack - Friday, June 2 Metro Boomin's star-studded Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack is set to drop on Friday, and based on the newly confirmed features from artists like Offset, Coi Leray, JID, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, and James Blake, it's sure to be nothing short of straight fire.



The Weeknd - The Idol, Vol. 1 - Friday, June 2 Also set to release on Friday is The Weeknd's latest musical release, which seems to coincide with the premiere of his upcoming MAX series, The Idol, which recently received mixed reviews at Cannes. The album is reportedly called The Idol Vol. 1, and is rumored to include features from notable names like Madonna, Future, JENNIE from BLACKPINK, and Playboi Carti.

Song releases by: Machine Gun Kelly, Foo Fighters, Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar, Jon Batiste, Madison Beer, Kid Cudi, and Blink-182

Kid Cudi is releasing his new song, The Chosen One, on Friday, June 2. © Collage: Screenshot/Twitter/@KiDCuDi If singles are more your release vibe, there are a handful worth checking out this week, and some have already dropped! On Tuesday (May 30), Machine Gun Kelly released his new hip-hop heavy track, Pressure, and its accompanying music video. The song seems to sample Pony by Ginuwine, and given the bars MGK spits – which are an improvement from his Hotel Diablo days – it's increasingly evident that he may be leaving the pop-punk world behind for real. Foo Fighters also stunned the music scene on Tuesday with the release of The Teacher, a 10-minute track off the band's forthcoming album that's due Friday. Foo Fighters also released a music video for the emotionally hard-hitting track, which naturally elevates the impact of each lyric.

Cousins Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar jumped on the surprise release train on Tuesday, dropping their latest collab The Hillbillies along with a music video. The song itself samples Bon Iver's song, PDLIF. Per Genius, Jon Batiste is rumored to be released a new song with NewJeans, Sofia Wylie, Camilo, JID, and CatBurns on Wednesday (May 31) called Be Who You Are (Real Magic). Flash forward to Friday (June 2), and Madison Beer is slated to drop her new single, Home To Another One, a release that may also include a music video if her Insta feed is any indication! Kid Cudi has also been teasing the release of his new track, The Chosen One, which will be released on Friday. Based on Cudi's latest sneak peek, it sounds like it may be in the running for the song of the summer. Last but certainly not least is a new song from punk icons Blink-182 called More Than You'll Ever Know, and it's set to drop on Friday.