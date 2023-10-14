NYCC 2023: Cassandra Clare and VE Schwab dish on the hottest new fantasy reads!

New York, New York - New York Comic Con 2023 continued to delight book lovers with some exciting new insight about the hottest new releases from Cassandra Clare, VE Schwab, and more, with TAG24 reporting live from all the action!

Cassandra Clare (l.) and VE Schwab spoke about their newest novels on Day 3 of New York Comic Con. © TAG24 / Kelly Christ

Day 3 of the convention welcomed Clare and Schwab in conversation for Building Bestselling Worlds, a panel that saw both authors reveal their unique creation processes behind their beloved fantasy series.

Clare, best known for her beloved Shadowhunter Chronicles, spoke about her latest release, Sword Catcher. The novel, which was released on October 10, marks her first foray into adult fantasy and is an entirely new series.

In her "elevator pitch" for her latest novel, Clare explained that it's set in a world where "once upon a time, there were extremely powerful magician kings."

"Eventually, they went to battle against each other and nearly destroyed the world," she said, adding that magic was "forbidden" after that. Sword Catcher is set in a city-state called Castellane, a trading hub plagued by a constant struggle for power.

The novel follows Kel, an orphan trained as the body double of Prince Conor Aurelian, a sacrificial role that Clare noted presents an intriguing perspective on identity.

"I found it interesting that Kel had no identity of his own," she said. "No one ever speaks his real name, no one ever acknowledges his actual life."

"For me, what was sort of the inciting incident of this book was for Kel to be brought into a new group of people who actually know him for who he really is and what that would be like for him to be suddenly his own person."