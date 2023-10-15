NYCC 2023 exclusive: Jim Butcher teases The Olympian Affair and reveals how fans impact his work

New York, New York - Author Jim Butcher chatted exclusively with TAG24 News about The Olympian Affair, the second installment of The Cinder Spires, at New York Comic Con 2023 , revealing what fans can look forward to in the thrilling sequel!

Acclaimed author Jim Butcher chatted exclusively with TAG24 News about his upcoming novel, The Olympian Affair. © TAG24 / Kelly Christ

Butcher is back with the long-awaited follow-up to 2015's The Aeronaut's Windlass, The Olympian Affair, which will be released next month.

The sequel is sure to elevate the stakes as the story's world, which sees humanity protected in the titular Spires high above the inhospitable surface, faces an imminent threat of open war.

Speaking exclusively with TAG24, Butcher assured fans there will be "more airships and talking cats" in the second book, adding that there will be even more exciting action with duels, poison, and "everything that makes a steampunk novel fun."



With The Olympian Affair coming nearly a decade after the first in the fantasy series, Butcher revealed during his Spotlight panel on Saturday that it was a fan's interest in a sequel that kick-started his decision to dive back into the world.

Butcher noted that his readers have a "tremendous" impact on his writing, affectionately calling them his "boss."

"I consult with readers on a fairly regular basis. I've done it for 'who am I gonna have for the sidekick in this next story,' and let the readers decide; it just makes my job easier," he said.

"My job is to write stories that make them happy, so I will frequently consult them and see what they want."