NYCC 2023 exclusive: Jim Butcher teases The Olympian Affair and reveals how fans impact his work
New York, New York - Author Jim Butcher chatted exclusively with TAG24 News about The Olympian Affair, the second installment of The Cinder Spires, at New York Comic Con 2023, revealing what fans can look forward to in the thrilling sequel!
Butcher is back with the long-awaited follow-up to 2015's The Aeronaut's Windlass, The Olympian Affair, which will be released next month.
The sequel is sure to elevate the stakes as the story's world, which sees humanity protected in the titular Spires high above the inhospitable surface, faces an imminent threat of open war.
Speaking exclusively with TAG24, Butcher assured fans there will be "more airships and talking cats" in the second book, adding that there will be even more exciting action with duels, poison, and "everything that makes a steampunk novel fun."
With The Olympian Affair coming nearly a decade after the first in the fantasy series, Butcher revealed during his Spotlight panel on Saturday that it was a fan's interest in a sequel that kick-started his decision to dive back into the world.
Butcher noted that his readers have a "tremendous" impact on his writing, affectionately calling them his "boss."
"I consult with readers on a fairly regular basis. I've done it for 'who am I gonna have for the sidekick in this next story,' and let the readers decide; it just makes my job easier," he said.
"My job is to write stories that make them happy, so I will frequently consult them and see what they want."
Jim Butcher discusses his writing process for The Dresden Files and The Cinder Spires
Many fantasy readers will be familiar with Butcher's beloved Dresden Files series, which first began in 2000.
The supernatural detective saga has expanded to 17 novels, with Butcher revealing that he, quite ambitiously, presented the idea for a 25-book series after scoring praise for just an early draft of the first novel from a writing instructor.
"She didn't want to discourage me," Butcher said of his teacher's response to his extensive plan. "She didn't want to tell me it was impossible, so I didn't know it was, and I went and did it.
As for the more recently created The Cinder Spires, he took a more one-step-at-a-time approach this time around.
"I still enjoy the idea of putting together stories," Butcher said. "Putting new stories together is a great deal of fun, and that still always excites me when I get to start a new one."
"I'm gonna have to live to 140-something to write all the things I have ideas for."
Will Jim Butcher's The Cinder Spires ever be adapted?
During Saturday's panel at NYCC 2023, Butcher touched upon the many attempts to bring his work, primarily The Dresden Files, to the screen.
He expanded on this while speaking with TAG24 as he discussed what he'd like to see in a potential adaptation of The Cinder Spires.
"I would want the talking cats not to look ridiculous; that would be the most important thing," Butcher joked.
On a more serious note, he emphasized that faithfulness to the source material is vital to a good adaptation.
"When something goes to screen, I want to get to make the project that I wrote, rather than having to warp it for the market sensibilities of whatever's happening today in Hollywood."
"I hope there's still such a thing as artistic integrity and that we get to hang onto that. That would be nice."
The Olympian Affair hits bookstores on November 7.
Cover photo: Collage: TAG24 / Kelly Christ