Are Prince William and Kate Middleton ditching royal Christmas dinner?

London, UK - Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly leaving King Charles out in the cold, as the royal couple will not be attending the traditional Christmas dinner this year.

Prince William and Kate Middleton (r.) are reportedly planning to skip the royal family's Christmas traditions in favor of a smaller celebration. © HENRY NICHOLLS / POOL / AFP

Normally, the British royal family's Christmas is celebrated at Sandringham House – with a gift exchange on Christmas Eve, a church visit on Christmas morning, followed by a feast and a speech by the king.

However, as The Sun reported Thursday, William and Kate will be foregoing the tradition this year.

After a challenging year for the Prince and Princess of Wales, the two are looking forward to a relaxed celebration with a small circle.

Kate's family is expected to be in attendance.

"They prefer the informality of a relaxed lunch at nearby Anmer Hall," a royal insider said.

"And I understand will do so again this year, with the addition of the Middleton family."

A celebration with Kate's family, the expert is sure, is just the right thing for her after the mom-of-three's cancer treatment.

But Kate was not the only one to suffer a serious health scare this year, as Charles is also battling the same illness.