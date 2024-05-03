How is Kate Middleton doing after cancer? Prince William speaks out

Newcastle, UK – Since her cancer diagnosis, Princess Kate Middleton has largely withdrawn from the public eye. Now Prince William has reportedly given an update on his wife's health.

Princess Kate Middleton (r.) has largely withdrawn from the public eye since the announcement of her cancer diagnosis. Her husband Prince William has reportedly given a new update. © HENRY NICHOLLS / POOL / AFP

How is the Princess of Wales doing? Millions of fans want to know - and William has given a hint.

Following an abdominal operation at the beginning of the year, the wife of the heir to the British throne announced in a moving video message in March that she has cancer, shocking fans around the world who had been speculating about her whereabouts for weeks.

Since then, things have been largely quiet in regard to the 42-year-old. But now, Kate's husband has spoken out about his wife's condition at a public event in Newcastle - and given many hope.

On Tuesday, the 41-year-old appeared at an event for James's Place, a suicide prevention charity that offers "free, life-saving treatment and support for men in suicidal crisis," according to the couple's Instagram channel.

The father-of-three also used his visit to interact with members of the public on the street, shaking hands and answering the question of all questions.