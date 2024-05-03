How is Kate Middleton doing after cancer? Prince William speaks out
Newcastle, UK – Since her cancer diagnosis, Princess Kate Middleton has largely withdrawn from the public eye. Now Prince William has reportedly given an update on his wife's health.
How is the Princess of Wales doing? Millions of fans want to know - and William has given a hint.
Following an abdominal operation at the beginning of the year, the wife of the heir to the British throne announced in a moving video message in March that she has cancer, shocking fans around the world who had been speculating about her whereabouts for weeks.
Since then, things have been largely quiet in regard to the 42-year-old. But now, Kate's husband has spoken out about his wife's condition at a public event in Newcastle - and given many hope.
On Tuesday, the 41-year-old appeared at an event for James's Place, a suicide prevention charity that offers "free, life-saving treatment and support for men in suicidal crisis," according to the couple's Instagram channel.
The father-of-three also used his visit to interact with members of the public on the street, shaking hands and answering the question of all questions.
Prince William on Princess Kate: "We're doing well!"
"Do you mind if I ask how your wife and children are?" a passerby is said to have asked the royal outside the event, according to the Daily Mail.
"All doing well, thank you," William reportedly replied. "Yes, we're doing well."
The heir to the British throne also appeared relaxed and in a good mood - just like his father King Charles III, who also seemed in high spirits in public on Tuesday.
In his first official appearance since his own cancer diagnosis earlier this year, the monarch visited the MacMillan Cancer Support center in London together with his wife Camilla and waved cheerfully to the crowd.
After the distressing health news on both fronts, the outings are likely to have left many royals fans a bit more relieved.
