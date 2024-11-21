Is Meghan Markle feuding with Victoria Beckham?
London, UK - Ex-royals Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly at odds with their former friend Victoria Beckham!
As The Mirror reported on Wednesday, a royal expert suspects that there's one key reason for alleged Meghan's anger at the former Spice Girl – their Netflix shows.
After Harry and Meghan's first docuseries was released in 2022, a second has also been filmed – although a release date has not yet been announced.
But now, Victoria and her husband, soccer star David Beckham, have announced their own series that has stolen the thunder of Meghan's planned show.
Royal expert Ingrid Seward is convinced that Meghan is upset because the Beckhams' show – The House of VB, as it is planned to be titled – is likely to be released before her new cooking series.
"I'm sure [Meghan] would have been furious because she likes to be in control," the insider claimed.
Has Victoria Beckham's new show sparked bad blood with Meghan Markle?
"She might be annoyed, but she cannot show it, and you know she's enough of an actress to know that she can't possibly show it," Seward added.
The expert noted that the Beckhams have likely distanced themselves from Harry and Meghan, who have fallen out with the British royal family since stepping down from their roles as working royals.
The Beckhams' show will be about an insight into their lives and the building and success of Victoria's fashion empire, and it is set to debut sometime next year – as will Meghan's cooking show.
A deal between the Sussexes and the streaming powerhouse earlier this year also included another docuseries set to focus on professional polo that the pair produced, which debuts next month.
Cover photo: Collage: LISA O'CONNOR / AFP & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP