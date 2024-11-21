Is Meghan Markle feuding with Victoria Beckham?

London, UK - Ex-royals Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly at odds with their former friend Victoria Beckham!

Meghan Markle (r.) and Victoria Beckham are reportedly feuding over their respective Netflix series, both of which are set to debut next year. © Collage: LISA O'CONNOR / AFP & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

As The Mirror reported on Wednesday, a royal expert suspects that there's one key reason for alleged Meghan's anger at the former Spice Girl – their Netflix shows.

After Harry and Meghan's first docuseries was released in 2022, a second has also been filmed – although a release date has not yet been announced.

But now, Victoria and her husband, soccer star David Beckham, have announced their own series that has stolen the thunder of Meghan's planned show.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward is convinced that Meghan is upset because the Beckhams' show – The House of VB, as it is planned to be titled – is likely to be released before her new cooking series.

"I'm sure [Meghan] would have been furious because she likes to be in control," the insider claimed.