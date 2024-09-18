Kate Middleton returns to royal duties after finishing chemotherapy

London, UK - For the first time since completing her chemotherapy treatment, Kate Middleton has attended an official royal appointment.

The wife of the heir to the British throne, Prince William, met with staff from the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood on Tuesday, per The Telegraph.

The outing marked her first work appointment since the start of her cancer treatment.

Early childhood development is a subject close to the future Queen's heart.

Just last week, the 42-year-old announced that she had finished her chemotherapy in an emotional video, where she also said she wanted to slowly start attending appointments again.

The private meeting at Windsor Castle is seen as Kate's first small step back into everyday life. There were initially no pictures or videos of the meeting, and Kate and her family live on the grounds.

The Princess of Wales, as her official title hails her, revealed her cancer diagnosis in March – also in a video message.