Kate Middleton reportedly spotted out with kids as cancer treatment continues

London, UK - Kate Middleton has reportedly been spotted running errands amid rumors that the royal will stay out of the public eye for the remainder of the year.

Kate Middleton said to have been spotted out running errands and spending time with her children as her cancer treatment continues. © Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP

The 42-year-old Princess of Wales stepped out of the spotlight back in January as she underwent an abdominal surgery.

After months of speculation about her health, Kate ultimately revealed her cancer diagnosis and began chemotherapy.

Now, the mother of three is said to have made a rare public appearance as she continues her treatment.

PEOPLE claims that Kate was seen "running errands" on her own as well as out with her family, with an insider confirming similar reports to Us Weekly.

It seems the royal has been able to evade an intruding paparazzi, as there are currently no photos of her supposed outings.

Prince William told supporters earlier this month that his wife was "doing well" amid her cancer battle, but sources close to Kate have revealed that she has no planned appearances for the rest of the year as she focuses on her recovery.