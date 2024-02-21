Is Meghan Markle trying to befriend Taylor Swift?
Los Angeles, California - Meghan Markle has reportedly set her sights on a friendship with Taylor Swift, whose mega influence just might help rehab the former actor's image.
Meghan apparently wants to be part of Taylor's famous girl clique, which includes the likes of Selena Gomez and supermodel Gigi Hadid.
As reported by Mirror, the Duchess of Sussex is said to have made numerous "desperate" advances to get closer to the singer.
"Meghan invited Taylor Swift on her podcast by sitting down and writing her a handwritten letter begging her to be on Archetypes," royal expert Kinsey Schofield revealed.
However, despite her efforts, Meghan was rejected by the artist.
Nevertheless, the wife of Prince Harry doesn't seem to be letting up. The 42-year-old attended Taylor's The Eras Tour performance in Los Angeles last August, but according to the insider, the appearance had an ulterior motive.
"Meghan attended the Taylor Swift concert in Los Angeles, but she made sure PEOPLE magazine knew she attended," Kinsey claimed.
So what exactly does Meghan hope to gain from a possible friendship with the Grammy winner?
Meghan Markle hopes to polish up her image
The Suits actor supposedly looks to improve her own image through a friendship with the superstar, according to the royal expert.
Meghan "wants to be like Taylor Swift marketing-wise," Kinsey said.
Taylor's presence at the Super Bowl, where she cheered on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, probably inspired the mom-of-two.
The singer was celebrated there "like rock'n'roll royalty" – a hype that Meghan would obviously like for herself too.
The allegations come after Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at the NFL Honors earlier this month, where he presented the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.
Since their break from the British royal family and their move to the US, the Sussexes have not enjoyed great popularity.
Meghan's dreams for a friendship with Taylor could open their door to some serious popularity points at home, but will they ever come true?
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & Odd ANDERSEN / AFP