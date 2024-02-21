Is Meghan Markle trying to befriend Taylor Swift?

Los Angeles, California - Meghan Markle has reportedly set her sights on a friendship with Taylor Swift , whose mega influence just might help rehab the former actor's image.

Meghan Markle (r.) is reportedly hoping to strike up a friendship with Taylor Swift in a bid to boost her popularity in the US. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & Odd ANDERSEN / AFP

Meghan apparently wants to be part of Taylor's famous girl clique, which includes the likes of Selena Gomez and supermodel Gigi Hadid.

As reported by Mirror, the Duchess of Sussex is said to have made numerous "desperate" advances to get closer to the singer.

"Meghan invited Taylor Swift on her podcast by sitting down and writing her a handwritten letter begging her to be on Archetypes," royal expert Kinsey Schofield revealed.

However, despite her efforts, Meghan was rejected by the artist.

Nevertheless, the wife of Prince Harry doesn't seem to be letting up. The 42-year-old attended Taylor's The Eras Tour performance in Los Angeles last August, but according to the insider, the appearance had an ulterior motive.

"Meghan attended the Taylor Swift concert in Los Angeles, but she made sure PEOPLE magazine knew she attended," Kinsey claimed.

So what exactly does Meghan hope to gain from a possible friendship with the Grammy winner?

