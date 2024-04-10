Will Kate Middleton testify against Meghan Markle in defamation suit?

Tampa, Florida - The dispute between Meghan Markle and her half-sister, Samantha, has been taken to a new level, and Kate Middleton just might find herself caught in the middle of the new case.

Meghan Markle's half-sister is hoping to get Kate Middleton (r.) on board as a witness as she appeals the recent ruling in her defamation suit against the Duchess of Sussex. © Collage: Astrida Valigorsky / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / i Images

It's no secret that Meghan not only has a fraught relationship with the family of her husband, Prince Harry, but also her own relatives.

The Duchess of Sussex has even gone to court with her half-sister, who sued her for defamation.

Although Samantha's lawsuit was rejected just last month, the proceedings are now entering the next round, as the 59-year-old has lodged an appeal.

In March, a judge ruled that Meghan's public comments about her estranged family in her 2021 tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey did not constitute defamation.

Nevertheless, Samantha is evidently not satisfied with the verdict, and she's now hoping for help from the palace in her appeal.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Samantha and her lawyer are relying on a witness statement from Kate Middleton, which could potentially support their accusations against Meghan.

The assumption is that the Princess of Wales could shed new light on the case and thus bring about a turnaround because, apparently, "something is really really wrong between these two."

