Will Kate Middleton testify against Meghan Markle in defamation suit?
Tampa, Florida - The dispute between Meghan Markle and her half-sister, Samantha, has been taken to a new level, and Kate Middleton just might find herself caught in the middle of the new case.
It's no secret that Meghan not only has a fraught relationship with the family of her husband, Prince Harry, but also her own relatives.
The Duchess of Sussex has even gone to court with her half-sister, who sued her for defamation.
Although Samantha's lawsuit was rejected just last month, the proceedings are now entering the next round, as the 59-year-old has lodged an appeal.
In March, a judge ruled that Meghan's public comments about her estranged family in her 2021 tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey did not constitute defamation.
Nevertheless, Samantha is evidently not satisfied with the verdict, and she's now hoping for help from the palace in her appeal.
As reported by the Daily Mail, Samantha and her lawyer are relying on a witness statement from Kate Middleton, which could potentially support their accusations against Meghan.
The assumption is that the Princess of Wales could shed new light on the case and thus bring about a turnaround because, apparently, "something is really really wrong between these two."
Kate Middleton has been requested as a witness in defamation appeal
However, it's more than unlikely that Prince William's wife, who only recently made her cancer diagnosis public, will be in the mood for a court hearing and further trouble with her sister-in-law – a point that Samantha also seems to be aware of.
Meghan's half-sister explained that Kate had already been asked to testify before her illness was revealed and emphasized that her recovery naturally takes priority over the trial.
It, therefore, remains to be seen when a new trial could take place and whether Samantha could actually count on the support of the future Queen.
So far, neither Kate nor the palace have commented on the case.
