Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly battling "intense anxiety"

London, UK - As the British royal family continues to grapple with the cancer diagnoses of Kate Middleton and King Charles III, Prince William has something else to worry about.

Prince William (l.) and Kate Middleton are reportedly nervous about the prospect of the Prince of Wales ascending the throne sooner than expected. © HENRY NICHOLLS / POOL / AFP

At the beginning of February, Charles publicly announced his cancer diagnosis and has since partially withdrawn from his royal duties and official appointments.

The monarch's ailing health has also triggered speculation about an imminent change of throne in the UK, as Charles' eldest son, William, could take over the regency sooner than anticipated.

However, this is not exactly a prospect that the 41-year-old is looking forward to.

According to The Mirror, royal expert Tina Brown revealed in a recent article for The New York Times that the pressure currently weighing on his shoulders is causing the future king and his wife, Kate, great concern.

"News of Charles' cancer has put William and Catherine in frightening proximity to ascending the throne," the royal expert explained. "The prospect of it, I am told, is causing them intense anxiety."