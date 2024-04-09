Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly battling "intense anxiety"
London, UK - As the British royal family continues to grapple with the cancer diagnoses of Kate Middleton and King Charles III, Prince William has something else to worry about.
At the beginning of February, Charles publicly announced his cancer diagnosis and has since partially withdrawn from his royal duties and official appointments.
The monarch's ailing health has also triggered speculation about an imminent change of throne in the UK, as Charles' eldest son, William, could take over the regency sooner than anticipated.
However, this is not exactly a prospect that the 41-year-old is looking forward to.
According to The Mirror, royal expert Tina Brown revealed in a recent article for The New York Times that the pressure currently weighing on his shoulders is causing the future king and his wife, Kate, great concern.
"News of Charles' cancer has put William and Catherine in frightening proximity to ascending the throne," the royal expert explained. "The prospect of it, I am told, is causing them intense anxiety."
Will Prince William ascend the throne sooner than expected?
But how likely is it that the father of three will soon take over for Charles as the head of the kingdom?
According to reports, the 75-year-old's condition was diagnosed early – his prognosis is said to be "good."
The fact that the King recently appeared in good spirits at the Easter service at Windsor Castle was also seen by many Royal fans as a positive sign.
However, the heir to the British throne, his wife, and their children were all absent from the traditional service for the first time this year due to Kate's cancer battle and instead spent the festive season in seclusion.
So, before the king-to-be can think of taking up his new role, something else is likely to be his top priority: his wife's full recovery.
Cover photo: HENRY NICHOLLS / POOL / AFP