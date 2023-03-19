Are Prince Harry and Meghan making big demands of the royal family?

London, UK - The world is wondering: Will Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle attend the upcoming coronation of King Charles on May 6? The Sussexes still have not accepted the king's invitation , and are now apparently making demands in order to attend.

Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (r.) setting conditions for their attendance at King Charles' coronation in May? © Collage: Jordan Pettitt / POOL / AFP & TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

Harry and Meghan are reported to be in talks over their possible participation in the festive London coronation ceremony for Harry's father, King Charles.



According to a report in the British newspaper the Daily Mirror, the two are pushing for their children Archie (3) and Lilibet (1) to be included in Charles' big day.



Small children typically are not included in the event due to possible "restlessness and tantrums," a source said.

But according to the insider, Harry and Meghan have expressed a desire for Archie's fourth birthday, which also falls on May 6, to be observed on the day: "They would like some kind of nod to that at a lunch or drinks reception. Even if it's just a happy birthday mention."

But that's not all: after the coronation, the Sussexes have apparently asked to stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony to wave to the crowd along with the rest of the royals.

Currently, only working royals stand on the balcony, and Harry and Meghan have famously stepped down from their responsibilities.

"The Palace are trying to wrap up negotiations as quickly as possible," the source explained, hoping things don't "lead to chaos."

"It could very well be that it ends in stalemate, and they won't attend. But the Palace is doing everything in its power to not let that happen."