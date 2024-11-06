Prince William rocks Taylor Swift-inspired gift from daughter Charlotte
South Africa - What is Prince William wearing on his wrist? A very special piece of jewelry, handmade by his daughter!
The heir to the British throne was spotted wearing it for the first time while traveling in South Africa this week.
The cute bracelet, which Princess Charlotte made herself, bears the word "Papa" and is decorated with blue and green beads.
The colorful piece of jewelry stood out against his suit and gray shirt as he posed for photos during his trip.
But the gift is also reminiscent of the friendship bracelets that have been exchanged between fans throughout Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour, which kicked off last year.
It's no wonder that the little princess gave her father such a bracelet – Charlotte herself is quite the Swiftie!
Prince William and Princess Charlotte are Swifties!
In June, the dad-and-daughter duo attended the Cruel Summer singer's concert in London together with Prince George.
The royals met with Taylor and her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, backstage at Wembley Stadium.
The nine-year-old princess has since developed a real love for the handmade craft, as she was spotted rocking a number of the bracelets at July's Wimbledon Championships.
According to Page Six, Charlotte also gave her grandfather, King Charles, a friendship bracelet of his own!
