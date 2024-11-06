Prince William rocks Taylor Swift-inspired gift from daughter Charlotte

South Africa - What is Prince William wearing on his wrist? A very special piece of jewelry, handmade by his daughter!

Prince William was seen rocking a handmade "Papa" bracelet during a recent trip to South Africa. © GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP

The heir to the British throne was spotted wearing it for the first time while traveling in South Africa this week.

The cute bracelet, which Princess Charlotte made herself, bears the word "Papa" and is decorated with blue and green beads.

The colorful piece of jewelry stood out against his suit and gray shirt as he posed for photos during his trip.

But the gift is also reminiscent of the friendship bracelets that have been exchanged between fans throughout Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour, which kicked off last year.

It's no wonder that the little princess gave her father such a bracelet – Charlotte herself is quite the Swiftie!