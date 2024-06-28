Princess Anne released from the hospital after riding incident injuries

Bristol, UK - Five days after Britain's Princess Anne was admitted to the hospital , the 73-year-old has now been discharged .

Anne was discharged from a medical facility in Bristol early on Friday morning and it is still unclear when she will have recovered sufficiently to make public appearances again, The Guardian reported.

After a riding accident, the sister of the British king suffered minor head injuries and a concussion.

"I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise, and kindness during my wife's short stay," the Princess' husband Timothy Laurence said in a statement.

He and Anne's daughter Zara Tindall visited her separately in the hospital on Tuesday.

Laurence said shortly afterward that the princess was slowly but surely improving and that he had brought her a few little treats from home to make her time in the hospital more bearable.

King Charles (75) did not visit his sister in person but was reportedly kept up to date on her progress and sent the Princess warm regards and wishes for a speedy recovery.