The Golden Bachelor: Gerry Turner struggles after declaring his feelings on hometown dates
Los Angeles, California - On The Golden Bachelor, hometowns mean meeting the children instead of meeting the parents, and the prospect proved a bit too tough for Gerry Turner.
First up in Thursday's hometowns was Theresa, who brought Gerry to New Jersey to meet her family. The bachelor quickly earned glowing approval from Theresa's daughter, Jen, and her sisters, Charlotte and Mary.
After a quick chat with Faith's three grandsons, Gerry shared a one-on-one conversation with Jen. She put it all out there as she asked him whether he was in love with her mom, with Gerry admitting, "I don't know right now."
Her two sisters noted Theresa's happiness with Gerry, which gave him hope for their future. Jen then met with Theresa again, who told her that she was falling for Gerry.
Theresa's date certainly set up a far more somber tone for hometowns on the newest Bachelor spin-off, with Jen tearfully sharing her happiness for her mom finding love after the loss of her dad.
Next up was Faith, who was joined by Gerry in her ultra-rural hometown of Berton City, Washington. After some horseback riding, the pair ventured to meet her siblings and sons.
The boys came out swinging and asked Gerry if he was "in love" with their mom, and in a jarring contrast to Theresa's date, Gerry replied, "Yeah, I kind of think I am."
Gerry Turner drops the "L-bomb" during hometowns - twice
Gerry then had a tearful chat with Faith's sister, Beth, who expressed her gratitude that her sister could be safe with him. In her confessional, she revealed that, despite her skepticism, she believed they were indeed "in love."
And on date number two, Gerry's happy ending seemed all but clear as he and Faith exchanged "I love you's" in front of the entire family. Talk about commitment!
But it's The Bachelor, after all, so Gerry then headed to Minneapolis, Minnesota, to meet his final remaining lady, Leslie.
Gerry was once again a hit among the fam, and Leslie's stern brother, Stuart, shared a heart-to-heart with the season's lead, ultimately giving his blessing for a potential marriage between his sister and Gerry.
Speaking with Gerry one-on-one, Leslie admitted she was finally "in love" with Gerry, and he soon returned the favor with his own "I love you," leaving Theresa in the dust!
Who are Gerry Turner's final two on The Golden Bachelor?
So, who did he pick for his final two? Leslie and... we don't know!
The Golden Bachelor came to an abrupt end as Gerry exited in tears at the prospect of the final rose.
Bachelor Nation will have to wait until next week for the answers, where his final two will be revealed, followed by the fan-favorite Women Tell-All.
Tune in for the big night when The Golden Bachelor returns on November 9 at 8 PM ET on ABC.
Cover photo: Collage: Disney/John Fleenor