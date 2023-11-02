The Golden Bachelor: Gerry Turner struggles after declaring his feelings on hometown dates

Los Angeles, California - On The Golden Bachelor , hometowns mean meeting the children instead of meeting the parents, and the prospect proved a bit too tough for Gerry Turner.

Gerry Turner traveled to the final three's hometowns during Thursday's episode of The Golden Bachelor. © Collage: Disney/John Fleenor

First up in Thursday's hometowns was Theresa, who brought Gerry to New Jersey to meet her family. The bachelor quickly earned glowing approval from Theresa's daughter, Jen, and her sisters, Charlotte and Mary.



After a quick chat with Faith's three grandsons, Gerry shared a one-on-one conversation with Jen. She put it all out there as she asked him whether he was in love with her mom, with Gerry admitting, "I don't know right now."

Her two sisters noted Theresa's happiness with Gerry, which gave him hope for their future. Jen then met with Theresa again, who told her that she was falling for Gerry.

Theresa's date certainly set up a far more somber tone for hometowns on the newest Bachelor spin-off, with Jen tearfully sharing her happiness for her mom finding love after the loss of her dad.

Next up was Faith, who was joined by Gerry in her ultra-rural hometown of Berton City, Washington. After some horseback riding, the pair ventured to meet her siblings and sons.



The boys came out swinging and asked Gerry if he was "in love" with their mom, and in a jarring contrast to Theresa's date, Gerry replied, "Yeah, I kind of think I am."