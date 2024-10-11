French President Macron vows to "fight hard" to keep Emily in Paris
Paris, France - Emily in Paris is moving to Rome, but French President Emmanuel Macron wants the lead character to return to the titular city of Netflix's hit show.
"Emily in Paris in Rome doesn't make sense," Macron told Variety magazine. "We will fight hard, and we will ask them to remain in Paris."
In the fourth season Emily (Lily Collins) travels to Rome – at first for a vacation, but then she gets the chance to run a marketing office there.
She also finds new love in Italy. And yet it remains to be seen whether the love affair will last or whether Emily is still drawn back to her on-again-off-again heartthrob French chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) in Paris.
In any case, Macron is probably not the only one who wants to see the young marketing manager back in Paris. Love interest Gabriel is also likely to be in favor.
Rome's mayor, Roberto Gualtieri, gave a prompt tongue-in-cheek response to Macron's statements: "Dear Emmanuel Macron, don't worry: Emily is doing very well in Rome. Besides, the heart wants what the heart wants: Let her decide."
According to Macron, the hit series is having a positive effect on France's reputation.
Will Emily in Paris really make a move to Rome in season 5?
His wife Brigitte made a brief guest appearance in the latest season. "I was super proud, and she was very happy to do it," Macron said. "It's just a few minutes, but I think it was a very good moment for her."
In one scene, Emily meets Brigitte by chance in a restaurant and takes a selfie with the Première Dame. Asked if he had also been asked to make a cameo appearance, Macron replied: "I'm less attractive than Brigitte!"
But Macron may not speak for all Parisians, as some even fought back at the series while it was filming by sharing a grafitti message that read, "Emily is not welcome."
