Is a Six of Crows spin-off to Shadow and Bone in the works at Netflix?

Season two of Shadow and Bone has finally hit Netflix , but could another major Grishaverse adaptation already be in the works?

(From l to r) Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Jack Wolfe, Danielle Galligan, and Calahan Skogman portray the six members of the Crows in Shadow and Bone. © Charley Gallay / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The fantasy show, based on the book series of the same name by Leigh Bardugo, is back with an eight-episode sophomore season.

Along with adapting Shadow and Bone, the series has incorporated characters and plotlines from another of Bardugo's series, Six of Crows.

However, the show has thus far steered clear of adapting the main storyline of the book duology.

Six of Crows has been a BookTok favorite, and fans have been clamoring for more of a spotlight on the series' eclectic cast of characters to do justice to the beloved books.

In an exciting turn of events, it looks like fans just might get what they want, as the Crows could be on the way to getting their very own TV show!